Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Trending News
Column: Thanks to gerrymandering, Republicans can continue to behave abominably and win the midterms<br>
Column: Thanks to gerrymandering, Republicans can continue to behave abominably and win the midterms
Republicans redraw existing districts to make them safer for Republicans and group Democratic-leaning voters into as few districts as possible.
LA Times
LA Times  
Biden to get first physical as president on eve of 79th birthday<br>
Biden to get first physical as president on eve of 79th birthday
President Joe Biden, the oldest person to assume the office, on Friday was going for his first physical as president ahead of his 79th birthday on Saturday.
ABC News
ABC News  
Don'>
Don't be shocked if Kyle Rittenhouse goes free — that's the system working as designed
Viewed through the "white racial frame," Rittenhouse is an innocent, childlike victim, not a disturbed killer
Salon
Salon  
C’mon C’mon tries, just a little, to stop time<br>
C’mon C’mon tries, just a little, to stop time
Mike Mills’s latest film captures our past, our future, and our fleeting present.
Vox.com
Vox.com  
The Decline and Fall of the Galactic Empire<br>
The Decline and Fall of the Galactic Empire
Who cares if a brutal autocracy is destroyed? Why would anyone want to make another one?
The Atlantic
The Atlantic  
Vote on Social Policy Bill Delayed as McCarthy Keeps Talking
Vote on Social Policy Bill Delayed as McCarthy Keeps Talking
Breaking News
C’mon C’mon tries, just a little, to stop time<br><br>
C’mon C’mon tries, just a little, to stop time
Vox.com  Vox.com  
Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president<br><br>
Biden to get routine physical exam, his first as president
Associated Press  Associated Press  
Europe Locking Back Down With COVID Winter Surge Coming For Us All<br><br>
Europe Locking Back Down With COVID Winter Surge Coming For Us All
The Daily Beast  The Daily Beast  
Biden to undergo routine physical at Walter Reed<br><br>
Biden to undergo routine physical at Walter Reed
NBC News  NBC News  
Catherine the Great smallpox letter echoes Russia
'>
Catherine the Great smallpox letter echoes Russia's pandemic woes
AFP  AFP  
It
'>
It's Peanut Butter and Jelly time: Meet the turkeys President Joe Biden will pardon for Thanksgiving
USA TODAY  USA TODAY  
Kevin McCarthy’s Very Trumpy 8-Hour Audition for House Speaker<br><br>
Kevin McCarthy’s Very Trumpy 8-Hour Audition for House Speaker
Time  Time  
Trump
'>
Trump's first post-presidency book is a picture book. He picked the images and wrote the captions.
Business Insider  Business Insider  
Germany, With Higher Vaccination Rate Than U.S., Sees Biggest Ever Surge in COVID Cases<br><br>
Germany, With Higher Vaccination Rate Than U.S., Sees Biggest Ever Surge in COVID Cases
Newsweek  Newsweek  
Don
'>
Don't be shocked if Kyle Rittenhouse goes free — that's the system working as designed
The Decline and Fall of the Galactic Empire<br><br>
The Decline and Fall of the Galactic Empire
This website is using cookies.
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we will assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.
     Learn more