GOP Sen. Ben Sasse blasts Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal, says 'we have a hostage situation developing'
First Afghanistan evacuees arrive in Germany in one of the largest airlift operations in history
A little girl in a gold sequined dress and sneakers can't hide the huge smile on her face, as her temperature is checked upon arrival at the Ramstein US Air Base in southwestern Germany on Saturday.
CNN
Phil Valentine, Tennessee radio host who was a vaccine skeptic, dies of COVID at 61
After Phil Valentine was moved into a critical care unit suffering from COVID-19, his brother said Valentine had vaccine regrets.
USA TODAY
Stop carrying around your vaccination card. Here's how to keep a digital copy on your phone
Restaurants, gyms, and event venues are increasingly requiring proof of vaccination for entry. So keep your COVID card handy.
CNET
Only 25 Percent of Americans Approve Biden's Handling of Afghanistan: Poll
The president's overall approval has dipped below 50 percent, according to the new poll results.
Newsweek
A teen's body was found in the bed of a pickup truck after a 17-year-old boy led police on a high-speed chase
Martin County, Florida, officials identified the driver of the Ford F-150 pickup as 17-year-old Carlos Castaneda. The victim has not been identified.
INSIDER
CNN Anchor Grills Jake Sullivan on Biden's Misleading Afghanistan Claims: ‘We Know That's Not True’
The Daily Beast
Defense Secretary Orders Six Commercial Airlines to Help Ferry Afghan Refugees
The New York Times
Wisconsin sheriff says offenders will be called 'residents'
Daily Mail
Can SpaceX's Elon Musk help NASA get back to the moon by 2024 after all?
The Hill
Toyota celebrate fourth successive Le Mans title
AFP
Biden’s national security adviser: ‘We are not going to rest’ until evacuations done
POLITICO
Afghan woman delivers baby aboard evacuation aircraft
NZ Covid strategy in doubt amid Delta spread
