Delta passenger accused of assaulting flight attendant, air marshal; flight diverted<br>
A passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal Thursday evening, forcing a Delta flight bound for Los Angeles to be rerouted to Oklahoma City temporarily, according to reports.
FOX News
54 migrants dead, 105 injured after vehicle overturns in Chiapas, Mexico: Authorities<br>
A vehicle full of migrants overturned in Chiapas, Mexico, Thursday night, leaving 54 dead and 105 injured, authorities said.
ABC News
Serbs to vote on weakening Bosnia, step up secession drive<br>
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb parliament convened on Friday to vote on a set of steps that would weaken the war-ravaged Balkan country’s central authority as their leader steps up his secession campaign despite a threat of...
Associated Press
Staff shortages are hobbling vaccination campaigns as US demand runs high<br>
Officials in the US are encouraging eligible adults to get boosters amid a new surge of the Covid-19 pandemic and the discovery of the Omicron variant, but some areas are facing shortages – not of the vaccines, but of pharmacy staff to administer them....
The Guardian
Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, UK High Court judge rules<br>
The judge overturned a previous decision blocking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder.
CNET
Breaking News

'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine' Is Getting a Sequel—Here's All You Need To Know
Biden reassures Ukraine’s Zelensky amid fears of Russian invasion<br><br>
Trump
Trump's allies are trashing Mitch McConnell for reaching a deal with Democrats to avert a catastrophic debt-ceiling default
New White House
New White House 'red line' policy gives agencies 24 hours to assess major cyberattacks
How Putin’s Threat Against Ukraine Could Escalate Global Military Rivalry<br><br>
Peloton Claims Ignorance in ‘And Just Like That’ Bike Fracas<br><br>
Uber blocks transgender drivers from signing up:
Uber blocks transgender drivers from signing up: 'They didn't believe me'
Letters From ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ to Albany Outlets Put FBI on Alert<br><br>
Eric Adams warns Hawk Newsome not to
Eric Adams warns Hawk Newsome not to 'burn down' New York City
Staff shortages are hobbling vaccination campaigns as US demand runs high<br><br>
Bob Dole funeral to take place at National Cathedral followed by service at WWII Memorial<br><br>
