Trending News
Delta passenger accused of assaulting flight attendant, air marshal; flight diverted
A passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal Thursday evening, forcing a Delta flight bound for Los Angeles to be rerouted to Oklahoma City temporarily, according to reports.
FOX News
54 migrants dead, 105 injured after vehicle overturns in Chiapas, Mexico: Authorities
A vehicle full of migrants overturned in Chiapas, Mexico, Thursday night, leaving 54 dead and 105 injured, authorities said.
ABC News
Serbs to vote on weakening Bosnia, step up secession drive
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb parliament convened on Friday to vote on a set of steps that would weaken the war-ravaged Balkan country’s central authority as their leader steps up his secession campaign despite a threat of...
Associated Press
Staff shortages are hobbling vaccination campaigns as US demand runs high
Officials in the US are encouraging eligible adults to get boosters amid a new surge of the Covid-19 pandemic and the discovery of the Omicron variant, but some areas are facing shortages – not of the vaccines, but of pharmacy staff to administer them....
The Guardian
Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, UK High Court judge rules
The judge overturned a previous decision blocking the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder.
CNET
Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, UK High Court judge rules
Breaking News
'Warhammer 40K: Space Marine' Is Getting a Sequel—Here's All You Need To Know
Newsweek
Biden reassures Ukraine’s Zelensky amid fears of Russian invasion
POLITICO
Trump's allies are trashing Mitch McConnell for reaching a deal with Democrats to avert a catastrophic debt-ceiling default
Business Insider
New White House 'red line' policy gives agencies 24 hours to assess major cyberattacks
CNN
How Putin’s Threat Against Ukraine Could Escalate Global Military Rivalry
The Atlantic
Peloton Claims Ignorance in ‘And Just Like That’ Bike Fracas
Bloomberg
Uber blocks transgender drivers from signing up: 'They didn't believe me'
LA Times
Letters From ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ to Albany Outlets Put FBI on Alert
The Daily Beast
Eric Adams warns Hawk Newsome not to 'burn down' New York City
Daily Mail
