New redistricting commissions splinter along partisan lines
Viral Video of 'Serial Puncher' In NYC Subway Viewed Over 1M Times
The "West 4th puncher" has taken over TikTok with various allegations of her existence leading to a series of memes, but little is actually known about her existence and legitimacy.
Newsweek
Tom Cruise gets sneak peek from SpaceX's first private crew
Tom Cruise received a preview from SpaceX's first private crew.
FOX News
Washington law enforcement bracing for Capitol demonstrations as sparse crowd gathers early
Multiple agencies are coordinating their response to avoid the chaos of the Jan. 6 attack.
NBC News
Gunman accused of killing woman in hate-fueled shooting inside San Diego synagogue pleads guilty to 113 federal charges
The gunman who unleased a hail of bullets inside a San Diego synagogue during Passover, fatally striking one woman and injuring three more amid the hate-fueled attack, has pleaded guilty to all 113 federal charges against him.
New York Daily News
Police Arrest Man Following Shooting That Left 1 Dead at Golden Nugget Casino in Mississippi
Jereme Lamond Jones of Mobile, Alabama, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder and has a bond set at $1,000,000
People
Viral Video of 'Serial Puncher' In NYC Subway Viewed Over 1M Times
Newsweek
Live updates: Capitol security awaits rally for hundreds charged in deadly January riot
USA TODAY
Winnie the Pooh's tree house for rent at this 'Bearbnb'
CNN
Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban
POLITICO
Gunman accused of killing woman in hate-fueled shooting inside San Diego synagogue pleads guilty to 113 federal charges
New York Daily News
'Justice for J6' updates: Protesters expected to gather at noon
ABC News
Apple Watch 7 upgrade: What to know about trading in your old watch to get the best deal
CNET
French protest over Jersey fishing rights
BBC News
Cops Searching Nature Preserve for Van-Life Boyfriend
The Daily Beast
California Democrats see Harris and Newsom colliding on road to the White House
Apple Watch 7 upgrade: What to know about trading in your old watch to get the best deal
