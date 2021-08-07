News
Riek Machar: Wily survivor of South Sudan's bloodiest wars
Trending News
There are about 1 million more job openings than people looking for work
Employers face the challenge of how to fill nearly 10 million job openings with about a million fewer worker than there are positions.
CNBC
N.C. woman, 70, found buried in concrete inside home's basement
Authorities said they are now searching for a woman who had been hired as Lynn Gay Keene's live-in caregiver.
NBC News
The US Army tried portable nuclear power at remote bases 60 years ago – it didn’t go well
Those in favor of mobile nuclear power for the battlefield claim it will provide "unlimited, low-carbon energy"
Salon
Border guards resolve dispute with Canada poised to reopen to Americans
Negotiations between the unions, the border agency and the Treasury Board of Canada dragged on for three years before they hit a stalemate last December.
POLITICO
Breaking News
The exodus of federal scientists puts our safety and health at risk
The Hill
U.K. Hospitalizations; Asia-Pacific Cases Spread: Virus Update
Bloomberg
I want this pandemic to end – yet I secretly pine for another lockdown
The Guardian
Burritos and bipartisanship: The long and winding road to an infrastructure bill
ABC News
Organ experts try to get the music going again after flood
Associated Press
San Francisco sheriff's union warns deputies will quit over vaccine mandate
Washington Examiner
4th stimulus check status: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 payment for Californians
CNET
British and Irish Lions to return to Jersey
BBC News
'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town
Yahoo! News
Taliban Take Second Afghan City in Two Days
The New York Times
Family of Woman Brazenly Gunned Down on NYC Street Calls Alleged Killer 'Heartless'
Newsweek
SpaceX completes stacking Starship for 1st orbital flight. Elon Musk says it's a 'dream come true.'
28,000-year-old lion cub looks like it's just sleeping
