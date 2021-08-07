Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Bluetooth earphones with charging case
Advanced search
Popular Websites
Umzu
Umzu
Sephora
Sephora
Venus
Venus
Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
CarParts.com
CarParts.com
Leonisa
Leonisa
Choice Hotels
Choice Hotels
Wish
Wish
Riek Machar: Wily survivor of South Sudan's bloodiest wars
Trending News
There are about 1 million more job openings than people looking for work
Employers face the challenge of how to fill nearly 10 million job openings with about a million fewer worker than there are positions.
CNBC  
N.C. woman, 70, found buried in concrete inside home's basement
Authorities said they are now searching for a woman who had been hired as Lynn Gay Keene's live-in caregiver.
NBC News  
The US Army tried portable nuclear power at remote bases 60 years ago – it didn’t go well
Those in favor of mobile nuclear power for the battlefield claim it will provide "unlimited, low-carbon energy"
Salon  
Border guards resolve dispute with Canada poised to reopen to Americans
Negotiations between the unions, the border agency and the Treasury Board of Canada dragged on for three years before they hit a stalemate last December.
POLITICO  
Breaking News
The exodus of federal scientists puts our safety and health at risk
  The Hill  
U.K. Hospitalizations; Asia-Pacific Cases Spread: Virus Update
  Bloomberg  
I want this pandemic to end – yet I secretly pine for another lockdown
  The Guardian  
Burritos and bipartisanship: The long and winding road to an infrastructure bill
  ABC News  
Organ experts try to get the music going again after flood
  Associated Press  
San Francisco sheriff's union warns deputies will quit over vaccine mandate
  Washington Examiner  
4th stimulus check status: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 payment for Californians
  CNET  
British and Irish Lions to return to Jersey
  BBC News  
'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town
  Yahoo! News  
Taliban Take Second Afghan City in Two Days
  The New York Times  
Family of Woman Brazenly Gunned Down on NYC Street Calls Alleged Killer 'Heartless'
  Newsweek  