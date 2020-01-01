News
State offers $1 million COVID-19 vaccination scholarship program
Trump ally Tom Barrack posts $250m bail on charge of illegally boosting UAE
Tom Barrack, a longtime ally of Donald Trump who chaired the former president’s inaugural committee, posted $250m bail with a $5m cash security and was released from custody in California on Friday. Barrack was arrested for conspiring to illegally exert...
The Guardian
SpaceX wins NASA contract for mission to Jupiter's moon
SpaceX has been awarded a NASA contract to provide launch services for a mission to investigate Jupiter's moon, Europa. NASA announced the $178 million contract award on Friday. The mission will take place on a Falcon Heavy rocket and will use equipment...
The Hill
Vatican closes 2020 with shortfall, but better than forecast
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican closed out 2020 with a deficit of 66.3 million euros ($78 million), which was better than projected and even lower than pre-pandemic 2019, according to figures released Saturday.
Associated Press
Florida tops the nation in new COVID cases. As they spike in its rural Big Bend, many still fear the
As new COVID cases in Florida surge, residents in its rural Big Bend, where vaccination rates are extremely low, are quickly falling ill.
USA TODAY
Curfew across Afghanistan as Taliban advances
The government says the measure is to help its forces stop Taliban militants infiltrating cities.
BBC News
Hungary Pride: Thousands join event as LGBTQ people face growing hostility
CNN
An increase in Airbnb rentals is linked to more crime in some Boston neighborhoods, a new study finds
Business Insider
R. Kelly sexually abused teenage boy he met in McDonald's and bribed officials for information about his legal case, prosecutors allege
INSIDER
San Francisco considering new trash cans that could cost $20,000 apiece
Washington Examiner
Thousands protest lockdown in Australia, several arrested
New York Daily News
Bumble match tips off FBI to Capitol rioter who 'whipped cops'
Daily Mail
Robocalls still haven't gone away, so here's every method we know for stopping them
CNET
Bumble Match Turns in Capitol Rioter Accused of Hitting Cops With Metal Whip
The Daily Beast
U.S. Says It Isn’t Seeking Anti-China Coalition Ahead of Talks
Bloomberg
Myanmar rebel group says received Covid jabs from China
AFP
Elise Stefanik Blasts DOJ for Dropping Civil Rights Probe Into Cuomo Over Nursing Home Deaths
Newsweek
