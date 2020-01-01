Simcast logo
This week's deadly migrant tragedy has damaged relations between Great Britain and France.
Biden admin announces travel ban for South Africa and 7 other countries, citing new variant
The travel restrictions will begin Monday, according to a senior administration official.
Latin America and Caribbean: 4,091 women were femicide victims in 2020
A United Nations report on gender violence found that 4,091 women were victims of femicide in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2020, compared with the previous year.
Op-Ed: The non-victory victory in the Ahmaud Arbery case
Critical as the legal win is, it is also an admission that the fatal shooting of a Black man by white men determined to see him as a threat should never have happened at all.
Son Shoots Mother While Riding as Passenger in Her Car on Thanksgiving, Fires at Others
A woman from a passing vehicle was injured during the shooting and taken to a local hospital.
U.S. stonewalls probe into security firm that allegedly spied on Assange for CIA, says Spanish judge
Rep. Lauren Boebert issues apology for anti-Muslim remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar
Op-Ed: The non-victory victory in the Ahmaud Arbery case
France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths
Prosecutors slam 6th try for release from riot defendant who said the people who stormed the Capitol were like 'Disney World crowds'
'Human zoos' were vectors for racism, a Belgian exhibition shows
U.S. Imposes Travel Bans on Southern Africa Over New Variant
Biden restricts travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday
New COVID variant dubbed 'omicron' by WHO, classified as 'variant of concern': Latest updates
Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Kevin McCarthy for 'failure of our leadership'
Son Shoots Mother While Riding as Passenger in Her Car on Thanksgiving, Fires at Others
