'I'm sinking': UK court told of French trawler's final call
Anti-Semitic graffiti discovered at Auschwitz
Wooden barracks at the death camp were spray-painted with English and German phrases.
BBC News
Arizona Girl Dies After Car Window 'Rolled Up on Her': 'It's Heart-Wrenching'
Police are urging people not to leave children unsupervised after a young girl was killed while playing in a parked car
People
Blake Masters super PAC targets Mark Brnovich with $1 million ad buy in Arizona Senate race
The super PAC supporting Republican Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters is launching a $1 milling advertising buy targeting Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, the leading contender in the race for the GOP nomination.
Washington Examiner
Biden meets with vulnerable House Democrats with agenda in limbo
President Biden met Tuesday with nearly a dozen vulnerable House Democrats as he and party leaders race to adopt his massive economic agenda before month's end. Democrats consider enactment of Biden's two-piece domestic plan crucial to the party's chances...
The Hill
This TikTok star gives away $1,000 tips to random street vendors in LA and San Diego
"I just want people to know that these are real lives, these are real human beings who are just trying to make an honest living whatever way they can."
TODAY
Biden’s National Security Advisor Plans to Meet China’s Yang
Bloomberg
Daughter Stabs Elderly Father and His Girlfriend to Death in Waterfront Jersey Shore Home, Cops Say
The Daily Beast
Bare-knuckle fighter dies 6 weeks after being knocked out in Mississippi brawl
NBC News
Facebook whistleblower urges lawmakers to establish oversight of social network
CNET
Eric Adams calls Curtis Sliwa ‘a racist’ who can’t be taken ‘seriously’ as NYC mayoral election nears
New York Daily News
Mike Lindell's new genius plan: Knock on your door and ask whether you're dead
Salon
Did an anchor strike the pipeline? Cause of California oil spill catastrophe could be determined today
USA TODAY
School board votes to make masks optional as 430 students are under quarantine
ABC News
Black colleges' funding hopes dim amid federal budget battle
Associated Press
‘Despicable’: Judge Hands Brittany Gosney’s Boyfriend Max Sentence for Helping Dispose of Her 6-Year-Old Son’s Body
90-year-old 'Star Trek' actor William Shatner on his space mission with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: 'I'm thrilled and anxious and a little nervous and a little frightened'
