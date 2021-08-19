Simcast logo
China losing battle to sell its 'win-win' deals to Congolese
Biden administration appeals ruling that blocks expulsions of migrant families
The Biden administration on Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling to block border authorities from expelling migrant families with children under a public health order linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
CNN  
We need extreme measures to recover Afghans' personal data
A collection of databases and handheld devices contain biometric and identity data for roughly 20 million Afghans; about 80 percent of the country’s population.
The Hill  
St. Jude Patients Fighting Cancer Bond with Inspiration4 Crew Live from Space: 'It's Just Amazing'
Hayley Arceneaux was upside down and dodged "Jude," the golden retriever plush dog floating in zero gravity
People  
Supermarket Customer 'in Tears' After Finding Feces Left By Alleged 'Pizza Roll Pooper'
"I was upset, I was disgusted, I feel like I was violated," said victim Shirley Wright-Johnson.
Newsweek  
Ex-Arkansas deputy charged with manslaughter in fatal shooting of unarmed teen Hunter Brittain
A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy was charged with felony manslaughter Friday in the killing of an unarmed teenager who was shot while holding a jug of antifreeze next to his truck, authorities said.
New York Daily News  
