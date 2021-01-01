News
WH memo sees economic strength where critics see fragility
Two women killed during party bus shooting in California, others injured
Gunfire erupted during a 21st birthday celebration happening on a party bus overnight in California, leaving two women dead and several more wounded.
New York Daily News
Deputies in fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. won't face charges after investigation finds their actions
The deputies who shot Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City were justified in their actions and will not be criminally charged, prosecutor says.
USA TODAY
Democrats abandon push to delay Biden administration arms sale to Israel
Lawmakers who wanted to protest the sale believe its timing sent the wrong message when the White House has resisted an aggressive ceasefire push in the Middle East.
POLITICO
59 House Democrats urge Biden to ditch Republicans and go even bigger on $7 trillion of infrastructure
The Democrats wrote that "the pursuit of Republican votes cannot come at the expense of limiting the scope of popular investments" for infrastructure.
Business Insider
Google I/O 2021 live updates: The news from Google's developers conference
Watch here as Google unveils upcoming hardware and software, like Android 12 and Pixel Buds tags: Google
CNET
Conflict in the Gaza Strip Could Lead to a New COVID-19 Surge
Time
Democrats ask Facebook to abandon 'Instagram for kids' plans
The Hill
The future of work must benefit everyone -- including victims and survivors of modern-day slavery
CNN
Prince Philip Honored with New Royal Mail Stamps: See the Photos
People
Fatal shooting of Black man by US officers 'justified': prosecutor
AFP
Biden child tax credit is sending billions to American families. It's a monumental task
The LA Times
Prosecutor says no deputies will be charged in Andrew Brown Jr. shooting
ABC News
How contagious is the coronavirus variant from India? What the science shows
NBC News
Colonial Pipeline hack signals electric grid next, ‘electronic apocalypse’
Washington Examiner
Mom Who Admittedly Threw Her Baby ‘in the Trash’ Will Be Charged with Evidence Tampering Instead of Murder
Law & Crime
Teen Captures Extremely Detailed Image of the Moon by Combining 50,000 Different Photos
Newsweek
