Trending News
Editorial: Where it's unsafe and unjust to bicycle in California
The failure to invest in bike infrastructure and safe streets only perpetuates inequities in low-income communities of color.
LA Times
Germany was a Covid 'poster child.' Now it's seeing 50,000 cases a day, prompting a dramatic warning
Germany, once seen as the poster child of how to deal with Covid, recorded more than 50,000 new cases on Thursday.
CNBC
John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts
Read Fast Facts from CNN about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.
CNN
An insane week of activity in D.C. — and one that may define Joe Biden's legacy
Infrastructure finally passes, the Jan. 6 committee forges ahead and, just maybe, the Trump toxin starts to fade
Salon
New infections on the rise in most states; vaccinated Minnesota Vikings football player sent to emergency room: COVID-19 updates
New COVID infections are rising again in most states for the first time in two months, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data reveals.
USA TODAY
Travis Scott’s attorney suggests ‘finger-pointing’ at hands of Houston Police for Astroworld tragedy
Breaking News
Gary Sinise: So Many Veterans Feel Forgotten. Here’s How You Can Honor Them
Time
Tucker Carlson Asks Why U.S. Should Side with Ukraine and Not Russia
Newsweek
Would-be immigrants see hope in re-opened US border
AFP
Rep. Ruben Gallego writes an ode to his fellow Marines, veterans in new book
NBC News
Couple Welcomed Afghan Refugee Family Into Their Home — and Bonded Immediately: 'In It for the Long Haul'
People
A couple in Hawaii were arrested on suspicion of murdering their six-year-old adopted daughter, whom they recently reported missing
INSIDER
Kyle Rittenhouse defends shootings, claiming self-defense: Key takeaways from Day 7
Federal agencies investigating Ozy Media: report
