Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Trending News
Editorial: Where it'>
Editorial: Where it's unsafe and unjust to bicycle in California
The failure to invest in bike infrastructure and safe streets only perpetuates inequities in low-income communities of color.
LA Times
LA Times  
Germany was a Covid '>
Germany was a Covid 'poster child.' Now it's seeing 50,000 cases a day, prompting a dramatic warning
Germany, once seen as the poster child of how to deal with Covid, recorded more than 50,000 new cases on Thursday.
CNBC
CNBC  
John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts<br>
John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts
Read Fast Facts from CNN about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.
CNN
CNN  
An insane week of activity in D.C. — and one that may define Joe Biden'>
An insane week of activity in D.C. — and one that may define Joe Biden's legacy
Infrastructure finally passes, the Jan. 6 committee forges ahead and, just maybe, the Trump toxin starts to fade
Salon
Salon  
New infections on the rise in most states; vaccinated Minnesota Vikings football player sent to emergency room: COVID-19 updates<br>
New infections on the rise in most states; vaccinated Minnesota Vikings football player sent to emergency room: COVID-19 updates
New COVID infections are rising again in most states for the first time in two months, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data reveals.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY  
Travis Scott’s attorney suggests ‘finger-pointing’ at hands of Houston Police for Astroworld tragedy
Travis Scott’s attorney suggests ‘finger-pointing’ at hands of Houston Police for Astroworld tragedy
Breaking News
Gary Sinise: So Many Veterans Feel Forgotten. Here’s How You Can Honor Them<br><br>
Gary Sinise: So Many Veterans Feel Forgotten. Here’s How You Can Honor Them
Time  Time  
John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts<br><br>
John F. Kennedy Assassination Fast Facts
CNN  CNN  
Tucker Carlson Asks Why U.S. Should Side with Ukraine and Not Russia<br><br>
Tucker Carlson Asks Why U.S. Should Side with Ukraine and Not Russia
Newsweek  Newsweek  
Would-be immigrants see hope in re-opened US border<br><br>
Would-be immigrants see hope in re-opened US border
AFP  AFP  
Rep. Ruben Gallego writes an ode to his fellow Marines, veterans in new book<br><br>
Rep. Ruben Gallego writes an ode to his fellow Marines, veterans in new book
NBC News  NBC News  
New infections on the rise in most states; vaccinated Minnesota Vikings football player sent to emergency room: COVID-19 updates<br><br>
New infections on the rise in most states; vaccinated Minnesota Vikings football player sent to emergency room: COVID-19 updates
USA TODAY  USA TODAY  
Couple Welcomed Afghan Refugee Family Into Their Home — and Bonded Immediately:
'>
Couple Welcomed Afghan Refugee Family Into Their Home — and Bonded Immediately: 'In It for the Long Haul'
People  People  
Editorial: Where it
'>
Editorial: Where it's unsafe and unjust to bicycle in California
LA Times  LA Times  
A couple in Hawaii were arrested on suspicion of murdering their six-year-old adopted daughter, whom they recently reported missing<br><br>
A couple in Hawaii were arrested on suspicion of murdering their six-year-old adopted daughter, whom they recently reported missing
INSIDER  INSIDER  
Kyle Rittenhouse defends shootings, claiming self-defense: Key takeaways from Day 7<br><br>
Kyle Rittenhouse defends shootings, claiming self-defense: Key takeaways from Day 7
Federal agencies investigating Ozy Media: report<br><br>
Federal agencies investigating Ozy Media: report
This website is using cookies.
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we will assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.
     Learn more