Former Ozy staffers say it was like a 'cult' that used people up
Editorial: LAUSD is shrinking. That could be a good thing
The school district is dropping toward 400,000 students. There aren't enough teachers, counselors or nurses for hire. It's time to envision a smaller school district.
The LA Times  
Congress moves to prevent a government shutdown with deadline hours away
The Senate will move first to prevent a government shutdown, and the House hopes to get a funding bill to President Joe Biden before midnight.
CNBC  
Deaf Colorado man arrested for not complying with police commands he couldn't understand, lawsuit says
Brady Mistic, who uses sign language to communicate, could not understand the officers' verbal commands, according to his federal lawsuit.
TODAY  
Americans do not see all Afghan refugees as equal
A new Vox/Data for Progress poll reveals some Americans’ selective stance on Afghan refugees.
Vox.com  
‘Benghazi multiplied by 10’: Afghanistan becomes rallying cry for Republicans
GOP candidates and strategists look to bash Biden — and the Pentagon — in the midterms over the demoralizing withdrawal.
POLITICO  
Covid Is killing rural Americans at twice the rate of people in urban areas
  NBC News  
Man Arrested After Opening Plane's Emergency Door, Jumping on Wing at Miami Airport
  People  
Nvidia expands EA games in GeForce Now roster
  CNET  
Health care workers fired, suspended for refusing COVID-19 vaccine mandate
  ABC News  
Uncertainty hovers over Helmand’s schools as Taliban ban older girls
  The Guardian  
53% of British people now think Brexit is going badly, poll says, after empty shelves and fuel shortages hit the UK
  Business Insider  
Over 2,000 health facilities shuttered in Afghanistan: Red Cross
  AFP  
Live updates: Schumer says deal reached to avert government shutdown. Congress to vote today
  USA TODAY  
US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000
  Associated Press  
How eviction moratoria could increase homelessness
Evergrande misses second payment deadline: reports