Former Ozy staffers say it was like a 'cult' that used people up
Editorial: LAUSD is shrinking. That could be a good thing
The school district is dropping toward 400,000 students. There aren't enough teachers, counselors or nurses for hire. It's time to envision a smaller school district.
The LA Times
Congress moves to prevent a government shutdown with deadline hours away
The Senate will move first to prevent a government shutdown, and the House hopes to get a funding bill to President Joe Biden before midnight.
CNBC
Deaf Colorado man arrested for not complying with police commands he couldn't understand, lawsuit says
Brady Mistic, who uses sign language to communicate, could not understand the officers' verbal commands, according to his federal lawsuit.
TODAY
Americans do not see all Afghan refugees as equal
A new Vox/Data for Progress poll reveals some Americans’ selective stance on Afghan refugees.
Vox.com
‘Benghazi multiplied by 10’: Afghanistan becomes rallying cry for Republicans
GOP candidates and strategists look to bash Biden — and the Pentagon — in the midterms over the demoralizing withdrawal.
POLITICO
Covid Is killing rural Americans at twice the rate of people in urban areas
NBC News
Man Arrested After Opening Plane's Emergency Door, Jumping on Wing at Miami Airport
People
Nvidia expands EA games in GeForce Now roster
CNET
Health care workers fired, suspended for refusing COVID-19 vaccine mandate
ABC News
Uncertainty hovers over Helmand’s schools as Taliban ban older girls
The Guardian
53% of British people now think Brexit is going badly, poll says, after empty shelves and fuel shortages hit the UK
Business Insider
Over 2,000 health facilities shuttered in Afghanistan: Red Cross
AFP
Live updates: Schumer says deal reached to avert government shutdown. Congress to vote today
USA TODAY
US unemployment claims rise third straight week to 362,000
Associated Press
How eviction moratoria could increase homelessness
Evergrande misses second payment deadline: reports
