Tracking unemployment in America
Trending News
Condo building partially collapses in Miami, prompting a massive emergency response; at least 1 dead
Part of Champlain Towers, a condo in Surfside, Florida, collapsed early Thursday. A search and rescue is underway.
USA TODAY
Indian PM Modi meets Kashmir leaders
It is first such meeting since Delhi revoked the region's special status in 2019.
BBC News
At Least 1 Dead After Multistory Condo Building in Miami Collapses: 'This is a Horrific Catastrophe'
The building was undergoing roof work, according to Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett, but it's not known if the work played a part in the collapse
People
Wisconsin State Senate passes 'Second Amendment sanctuary' bill
The Wisconsin State Senate on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at exempting the state from federal gun laws. The state Senate passed Assembly Bill 293 by voice vote, according to the Milwaukee Journal. Supporters of the legislation say it would make the...
The Hill
US jobless claims tick down to 411,000 as economy heals
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits dropped last week, a sign that layoffs declined and the job market is improving. The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims declined just 7,000 from the previous...
Associated Press
Breaking News
5 things to know for June 24: Infrastructure, Covid-19, Afghanistan, Capitol riot, Canada
CNN
$100K reward offered in search for suspect accused of shooting Florida police officer in the head
New York Daily News
Mike Pompeo, other 2024 GOP hopefuls head to New York to meet with donors as possible White House bids loom
CNBC
Honduras moves its Israel embassy to Jerusalem
AFP
Surfside, Florida Building Collapse Latest Updates: One Person Dead As Rescue Efforts Continue
Newsweek
Sick of dangerous city traffic? Remove left turns
Salon
Virginia marijuana, gaming, overtime, ballot laws take effect July 1
Washington Examiner
How Indigenous memories can help save species from extinction
Vox.com
Trump allies including Steve Bannon are plotting a campaign against critical race theory they think could return the GOP to power
Business Insider
Hate robocalls? You'll love what's coming as of June 30
CNET
A U.S. town marooned at the tip of a Canadian peninsula
The LA Times
