Trending News
Two dead and four injured in Boise mall shooting
Two people are dead and four others are injured, including a police officer, after a mall shooting Monday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, according to local authorities.
Washington Examiner
Michael Jordan's 1984 Nike Air Ships Sell for Record-Breaking $1.5M in Sotheby's Auction
The sneakers were worn during Michael Jordan's fifth game with the Chicago Bulls in his rookie season
People
Youngkin ad features mother who pushed to have 'Beloved' banned from son's curriculum
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin released a new ad on Monday, featuring a mother who pushed to have the 1987 novel "Beloved" banned from her son's English curriculum in Fairfax County, Va. roughly eight years ago. Laura Murphy is the...
The Hill
Google Pixel 6 review: Yes, it lives up to the hype
I spent over a week with the $599 Pixel 6. For the price, this is the best phone you can buy.
CNET
Manchin Says Spending Deal 'Should Be' Reached This Week, Sticks By $1.5T Top-Line Number
Manchin has opposed the proposal's efforts to expand Medicare, fund child care and fight climate change.
Newsweek
John Wayne Gacy victim identified 45 years after being found in serial killer’s crawl space
Breaking News
'Why I returned to Boko Haram and how I escaped'
BBC News
Biden Agenda Deal Picks Up Speed in Senate as House Has Doubts
Bloomberg
'Don’t think I’ll ever step foot in that mall again': 2 dead in Boise, Idaho, shooting; suspect arrested
USA TODAY
Pence appearance in Virginia not tied to Youngkin, campaign insists
FOX News
It's proving difficult to find a jury in the trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing. Potential jurors either know the case well, know the defendants or are scared
CNN
Biden to 'tap GOP figure who stood up to Trump's fraud claims'
Daily Mail
Morrison says Australia to exceed 2030 emissions target
Associated Press
Facebook looking for its voice at a ‘watershed moment’
