Trending News
Los Angeles model found dead outside hospital, family says she was drugged and dumped
Christy Giles, 24, was also an aspiring actress.
New York Daily News
Who Is Julius Jones? Execution of Oklahoma Inmate Controversy Explained
Julius Jones could face execution this Friday if Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt does not grant clemency.
Newsweek
Man who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery testifies in his own defense
In a high-stakes move, Travis McMichael, the man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, took the witness stand in his own defense Wednesday afternoon.
ABC News
Rail to get £96bn injection to 'transform service'
Boris Johnson is to unveil "the biggest public rail investment" amid concern over possible HS2 cuts.
BBC News
Why Rep. Paul Gosar’s censure matters
The House just took an important stand against violence in politics.
Vox.com
Psaki says Harris faces more criticism because she is a woman and woman of color
Breaking News
What we know about jury deliberations in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial
CNN
Insta Model Found Dead After L.A. Warehouse Party Had Told Pal ‘Let’s Get Out of Here’
The Daily Beast
House Votes to Censure Paul Gosar and Strip Him of Committees in Wake of Controversial Anime Video
People
Florida Legislators Clear Rules to Fine Employers for Vaccine Mandates
Bloomberg
Overnight Energy & Environment — Biden calls for gas prices investigation
The Hill
Rapper Young Dolph dies at 36 in Memphis shooting
NBC News
Biden urges government regulator to examine high gas prices
Legal pot growers frustrated by illegal operations in Oregon
