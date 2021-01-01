News
Trending News
Man Accused of 1969 Bank Robbery Identified by U.S. Marshals Six Months After His Death
The man walked out of the bank with $215,000—worth more than $1.7 million in 2021.
Newsweek
A month without clean water in Canada's north
Frustration is growing in the Canadian city of Iqaluit after fuel contaminated the water supply.
BBC News
Defiant Mark Meadows rips Capitol riot committee, claiming 'narrative' of Jan. 6 unsupported
Mark Meadows says the "narrative" of Jan. 6 doesn't reconcile with the truth.
Washington Examiner
New Jersey to Fund Transformation of Former Railway into 9-Mile 'Greenway'
The land stretches through Montclair, Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny, Secaucus, and Jersey City
People
Polish police find body of young Syrian near Belarus border
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police said Saturday that the body of a young Syrian man was found in the woods near the border with Belarus, the latest victim in a political standoff at the European Union's eastern border. The regime in Minsk has for...
Associated Press
A former CEO of a Chicago-area tech firm who was accused of throwing a chair towards police during the Capitol riot was sentenced to 30 days in prison
Business Insider
In advance of Rittenhouse verdict, Wisconsin calls in 500 national guard troops
INSIDER
Over 84 million people forcibly displaced by climate emergency, insecurity and violence
Salon
Flooding leaves family stranded in remote Australian Outback
AFP
Aaron Rodgers' possible return, a new Trump interview: 5 things to know this weekend
USA TODAY
A Latino family sues a California medical center for negligence, wrongful death
NBC News
'>
US jets engaged by Russia: anger at 'aggressive military activity'
Daily Mail
Blue Origin astronaut Glen de Vries dies in plane crash
CNET
Cop26: Australia accused of ‘hiding’ while opposing deal needed to limit catastrophic climate breakdown
'>
