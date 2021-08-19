News
FDA Pushes for Moderna Booster Shot Data in Weighing Dose
Trending News
Labor unions vs. vaccine mandates: The workers drawing a line in the COVID battle
Police unions are leading the opposition to vaccination mandates for public workers
Salon
'We lost pretty much everything': Cleanup continues as death toll rises in Northeast after Ida
President Joe Biden visited hard-hit Louisiana on Friday. Ida has left over 60 people dead across eight states.
USA TODAY
Video Shows Jim Jordan Saying Donald Trump Is 'About Ready' to Announce 2024 Run
Jordan said "President Trump, he's gonna run again" despite a spokesperson denying he said something similar.
Newsweek
National Guardsman found dead in parking lot after Hurricane Ida
The National Guard has not released his or her identity as it waits to notify the family. The soldier was found Friday in the parking lot of a huge state complex that houses state police and the DMV.
Daily Mail
Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 water test: How deep can they go?
These foldable phones can withstand the occasional swim, but Samsung may be downplaying how water-resistant they actually are.
CNET
Breaking News
Bruised Biden tries to turn the page after US debacle in Afghanistan
The Guardian
40 cops working at the Tokyo Paralympics have been sent home after they got drunk, brawled, and visited a brothel, says report
INSIDER
Memorial remembers soldiers lost in WWI battle
BBC News
After 4 deaths, Louisiana investigates Ida nursing home evacuations
ABC News
The Latest: Pakistan's powerful intel chief arrives in Kabul
Associated Press
Judge blocks Tenn. governor's order allowing students to opt out of mask mandates
The Hill
CDC needs to leave guns alone, stick to diseases
Washington Examiner
