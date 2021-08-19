News
Internal investigation clears officer who killed Capitol stormer Ashli Babbitt during Jan. 6 uprising
Men from Afghanistan's secret gay community say they are living through a 'nightmare' and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment
Insider spoke to several Afghan gay men. One activist said he fears that gay people in Afghanistan will be "weeded out and exterminated" by the Taliban.
Business Insider
Miami police union posts picture of chief using same gesture that got cop suspended
MIAMI — Miami’s police union fired back at the city’s police chief Friday, posting a picture of Art Acevedo posing with the same gesture he suspended an officer for using last week — a hand signal often associated with white power extremist groups....
Miami Herald
In Louisville, Kentucky, homicides go unsolved as number of killings climbs
With 125 killings, the city is in danger of breaking its homicide record for a second straight year, as about 65 percent of slayings go unsolved.
NBC News
Supreme Court halts re-start of Trump era 'remain in Mexico' policy
The policy would have forced the government to reinstate a Trump-era policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.
USA TODAY
Internal investigation clears officer who killed Capitol stormer Ashli Babbitt during Jan. 6 uprising
The Capitol Hill police officer who fatally shot pro-Trump extremist Ashli Babbitt while defending the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been cleared. Citing a police memo, NBC News reports that the unidentified officer was fully exonerated by an internal investigation,...
New York Daily News
California state ballot measure declaring ride-share drivers independent contractors unconstitutional: judge
Women Found Shot to Death in Moab Are Missing Couple
Galaxy trending in wrong direction with loss to Earthquakes in California Clasico
Men from Afghanistan's secret gay community say they are living through a 'nightmare' and fear that the Taliban will execute them at any moment
Judge Strikes Down California's Prop 22, Which Treated Gig-Workers as Contractors
Supreme Court halts re-start of Trump era 'remain in Mexico' policy
In Louisville, Kentucky, homicides go unsolved as number of killings climbs
Facebook reportedly shelved report it feared could make it look bad
Women Found Shot to Death in Moab Are Missing Couple
