Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Advanced search
2 disbarred attorneys outside Texas sue abortion doctor under SB8
Trending News
Wildfires threaten the world’s oldest trees—but prescribed burns are protecting them
Famous sequoias like the General Sherman are protected by a long history of intentionally set fires, but other giant sequoias are in big trouble.
National Geographic  
Biden to UN: US is shifting from 'relentless war' to relentless diplomacy' amid COVID-19, climate change crises
Biden called on foreign leaders to quickly step up COVID-19 vaccination efforts and meet ambitious climate change goals before next month's U.N. summit.
USA TODAY  
Border patrol union leader slams White House and media for claims of 'whipping' migrants
The president of a union representing U.S. border agents said inaccurate claims by the media and the Biden administration about horse-mounted officers abusing illegal immigrants "boil [his] blood."
Washington Examiner  
2 disbarred attorneys outside Texas sue abortion doctor under SB8
The first attempt to enforce Texas' ban on nearly all abortions have come from two non-Texans -- both former lawyers disbarred for alleged misconduct.
ABC News  
Family of Graduate Student Missing Since August Asks Public's Help in Finding Him
"It appears that help has ceased so I'm imploring, pleading, and asking that the police still pay attention," Carmen Bolden Day, Jelani's mother said.
Newsweek  
Breaking News
Iran says it's ready to restart nuclear talks as U.S. braces for tougher stance from Tehran
  NBC News  
Missing blogger Gabby Petito confirmed dead
  BBC News  
Gabby Petito update: Autopsy confirms remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito's, FBI says
  CNN  
Wray says FBI domestic terrorism caseload has 'exploded' since last year
  The Hill  
Gabby Petito's death has been ruled a homicide, the FBI confirmed
  INSIDER  
US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change
  Associated Press  
Body Found in Wyoming Confirmed to Be Missing 22-Year-Old Gabby Petito, Who Died by Homicide
  People  
Poll: By double digits, Americans prefer Democratic leadership on Delta, say pandemic would be worse with Trump in charge
  Yahoo! News  
Wildfires threaten the world’s oldest trees—but prescribed burns are protecting them
  National Geographic  
This desert valley is home to 500 bee species, a world record
British PM Boris Johnson says dealing with Biden a 'breath of fresh air' compared to Trump