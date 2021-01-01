Search Internet

Simcast Logo
Trump returning to New York for first time since leaving White House
China faces huge climate and tech challenges in its bid for global leadership
China's leaders are finalizing their political and economic agenda for the rest of 2021 and beyond. How the country achieves technological independence and tackles the climate crisis will be near the top.
CNN  
Biden says Americans will start receiving their $1,400 stimulus checks 'this month'
"This plan will get checks out the door, starting this month, to the American people who so desperately need the help," Biden said Saturday.
Business Insider  
6 takeaways from the Senate's approval of Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
What it means for Joe Biden politically for millions of Americans awaiting relief.
USA TODAY  
CBS reportedly paid upwards of $7M for Oprah interview with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
CBS reportedly paid between $7 million and $9 million to obtain the rights to air Oprah's sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.
The Hill  
Where Lisa Murkowski Is in Polls As Trump Vows to Campaign Against 'Disloyal' GOP Senator
Murkowski is the 86th most popular Republican in Congress, with 13 percent sharing a positive opinion and 23 percent sharing a negative opinion of her, according to YouGov.
Newsweek  
Families burn masks at rally against COVID-19 emergency order at Idaho Capitol
More than 150 people gathered outside the Idaho State Capitol Saturday to burn masks and rally against Gov. Brad Little's emergency COVID-19 restrictions.
Washington Examiner  
New Charges for Texas Woman Accused of Murdering Friend, Cutting Unborn Baby from Womb
  Law & Crime  
Ohio college student in critical condition after alleged hazing incident
  ABC News  
Senate passes $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill, including $1,400 stimulus checks, with no Republican support
  NBC News  
Meghan's friend jailed as Duchess sported earrings from Crown Prince
  Daily Mail  
$1,400 stimulus check versus $600 and $1,200 payments: What's new and different
  CNET  
Judge scolds high-profile Missouri lawyer for ‘QAnon Shaman’ TV interview, reports say
  Kansas City Star  
Biden Praises Senate After New Stimulus Package Passes: A 'Giant Step Forward' for COVID Relief
  People  
U.S. Cases Ease Further With Stimulus on the Way: Virus Update
  Bloomberg  
Schumer leads Dems to messy but major win on Covid aid
  POLITICO  
Trump tells GOP committees to stop using his name for fundraising
  Vox.com  
This deep-sea shark is one of the world’s largest glowing animals
  National Geographic  