Hackers targeted US drinking water and wastewater facilities as recently as August, Homeland Security says
Hackers targeted US drinking water and wastewater facilities as recently as August, Homeland Security says
China surprised US officials with August missiles test: Report
China surprised US officials with August missiles test: Report
China surprised U.S. officials by testing a new hypersonic missile in August that went around the globe before it made its way toward the intended target, a new report says.
Washington Examiner
Boy, 13, killed in home by bullets that flew through window
Boy, 13, killed in home by bullets that flew through window
A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening inside his Alabama home when bullets flew through the window and struck him in the head.
ABC News
Robert Durst is on a ventilator with COVID-19 just days after being sentenced to life in prison, lawyer says
Robert Durst is on a ventilator with COVID-19 just days after being sentenced to life in prison, lawyer says
The wealthy real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced on Thursday. His lawyer said that day was the "worst I've ever seen him."
INSIDER
The Chinese film beating Bond at the box office
The Chinese film beating Bond at the box office
The success of The Battle at Lake Changjin is bad news for Hollywood which wants to grow in China.
BBC News
Newly-Released Court Documents Suggest Couple Hog-Tied Woman's 88-Year-Old Grandmother Before Murder
Newly-Released Court Documents Suggest Couple Hog-Tied Woman’s 88-Year-Old Grandmother Before Murder
Police said there was blood coming from the grandmother's head when her body was discovered. Surveillance footage allegedly implicated the suspects. The post Newly-Released Court Documents Suggest Couple Hog-Tied Woman’s 88-Year-Old Grandmother Before...
Law & Crime
Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal
Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal
9 Rare Types of Moon to Look Out For (and What They Mean)
9 Rare Types of Moon to Look Out For (and What They Mean)
"We're done": Immigration advocates stage walk-out on Biden administration
“We’re done”: Immigration advocates stage walk-out on Biden administration
Bill Clinton to spend one more night in hospital with non-Covid infection
Bill Clinton to spend one more night in hospital with non-Covid infection
Native American Group Calls on Fox News to Fire Hosts Over 'Racist' Comments
Native American Group Calls on Fox News to Fire Hosts Over ‘Racist’ Comments
A new look at a venerable span: Historian takes deep, detailed dive into construction of the Brooklyn Bridge
A new look at a venerable span: Historian takes deep, detailed dive into construction of the Brooklyn Bridge
Democrats Weigh Carbon Tax After Manchin Rejects Key Climate Provision
Democrats Weigh Carbon Tax After Manchin Rejects Key Climate Provision
Didn't change your Twitch password after the data leak? You should. Here's how
Almost two-thirds of New York state is fully vaccinated
Almost two-thirds of New York state is fully vaccinated
NASA's Lucy mission launches, will swing past eight asteroids
Joe Manchin blasts 'out-of-stater' Bernie Sanders over infrastructure op-ed in West Virginia newspaper