News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Sports
Travel
Videos
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Popular Websites
Sephora
Venus
Sam's Club
TeePublic
Belk
Nutrisystem
Adorama
American Eagle
Another presidential hopeful arrested in Nicaragua
Trending News
US coronavirus: Covid-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County more than doubled in two weeks
In Los Angeles County, which was crushed during the winter surge of the coronavirus, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are now again exploding.
CNN
After a Hillsong Church member who derided the vaccine online died of COVID-19, its founder called the
The member, who was in his 30s, joked about the virus online and said he would not get vaccinated even while sick with COVID-19.
Business Insider
Latino children twice as likely to be uninsured: analysis
The number of Latino children without health insurance is twice as high as non-Latino children, according to an analysis from Georgetown University Health Policy Institute's Center for Children and Families. The uninsured rate for Latino children reached...
The Hill
SEE IT: Montana man confronts Tucker Carlson: ‘You are the worst human being known to mankind’
He wasn’t fishing for compliments.
New York Daily News
What happens to federal unemployment benefits after the summer? Here's what we know
Millions of Americans have already lost their unemployment benefits, and millions more will be cut off in early September. Could jobless pandemic programs ever be reinstated?
CNET
Breaking News
Washington state deputy shot and killed in line of duty
ABC News
Records show web of payments involving players in probe into sham Senate candidate
Miami Herald
Delta variant spreads globally as Covid cases soar
BBC News
Rand Paul sends criminal referral to DOJ saying Fauci lied about gain-of-function research funding
Washington Examiner
Florida tops the nation in new COVID cases. As they spike in its rural Big Bend, many still fear the vaccine more.
USA TODAY
Judge Blasts 'Potentially Dangerous' COVID Protection Claims as Clothing Chain Fined $3.7M
Newsweek
Anti-Mask Protester Punches Masked Cancer Patient in Front of Medical Clinic (VIDEO)
Law & Crime
Frederick Forsyth scoured graves for details of dead children
Daily Mail
Delta variant suspected in Provincetown Covid-19 cluster
NBC News
‘I’m at Breaking Point’: Radio Host Who Regrets Mocking Vaccines Is ‘Fighting for His Life’
The Daily Beast
Lyft Driver Arrested After Allegedly Falling Asleep, Crashing and Killing 70-Year-Old Passenger
People
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
Arizona secretary of state tells Trump before election...
News
Automotive
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
Lifestyle
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use