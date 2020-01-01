Search Internet

News
Your iPhone has a hidden document scanner. Here's how to use it
Trending News
Here are 10 places to discover Detroit’s storied Black history
These sites influenced the civil rights movement in Michigan’s Motown and far beyond.
National Geographic
Women’s wages in Miami rank near bottom in survey as pay gaps persist nationally
MIAMI — The average woman in Miami can’t afford much beyond the basics with her wages. That’s according to a new report that ranked the nation’s 100 largest metro areas based on how far women’s wages stretch when comparing earnings to cost of...
Miami Herald
Atlanta shootings: Church of suspect issues statement
The church attended by the suspect in Tuesday's killings of eight people -- including six Asian women -- at Atlanta-area spas released a statement Friday condemning the killings "in the strongest possible terms" and saying "no blame can be placed upon...
CNN
Rep. Tom Reed, potential Cuomo challenger, accused of sexual misconduct
Reed has been among the members of Congress calling for the resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo over sexual harassment allegations.
New York Daily News
How Foster Families Are Stepping Up to House Unaccompanied Children Arriving at the U.S.-Mexico Border
The uptick of unaccompanied migrant children at the border is a challenge for agencies having to rebuild gutted systems to shelter them.
Time
Report says aides to Gov. Cuomo sought to discredit one of his accusers
Lindsey Boylan says Gov. Andrew Cuomo's aides tried to discredit her.
ABC News
Breaking News
20 Utah schools reopened when COVID-19 rates were soaring, but only saw 5 cases. Here's how they protected students and teachers.
Business Insider
Nearly $800,000 raised for two elderly Asian people attacked in San Francisco
The Guardian
Authorities Identify Four Remaining Victims Killed in Atlanta Spa Shootings
People
Nuclear, gas-generated electricity surpassed coal for first time in 2020
The Hill
Tucker Carlson is using the Atlanta spa shootings to downplay anti-Asian racism and white supremacy
Salon
Venezuela's Guaido allocates $30m for vaccines
AFP
Military training drone washes ashore in Florida park
Washington Examiner
320 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far. This searchable table shows them all.
INSIDER
Off-road vehicles to be banned at Oceano Dunes within three years
The LA Times
Atlanta spa shooting updates: All victims identified; suspect was kicked out of home; Biden urges Congress to pass COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act
USA TODAY
Indictment Details Proud Boys' Group Chat Before Capitol Riot
The New York Times
