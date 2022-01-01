Simcast logo
What we know about the suspect in the Michigan high school shooting
School bells were replaced by police sirens Tuesday after a shooting at Michigan's Oxford High School left three students dead, officials said.
CNN
Authorities searching for parents of Michigan school shooting suspect after manslaughter charges
Authorities are searching for the parents of a teenager accused of killing four people in a Michigan high school shooting earlier this week, the sheriff's
NBC News
Missing Dog Saves Virginia Family from House Fire Before Reuniting with Owners
Butter the dog barked at the windows of a burning home in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, until the owners woke up and escaped safely
People
'You can't devolve into paranoia': What experts are saying as string of follow-home robberies jar LA
Robbers follow home victims and rob them in their driveways, often at gunpoint. It's happened more than 150 times in Los Angeles this year.
USA TODAY
Raspy-Voiced Biden Diagnosed With Congestion, ‘Frog’ in Throat
President Joe Biden is experiencing nasal congestion and a “frog” in his throat, and has tested negative for Covid-19 and other viral illnesses, his doctor said Friday.
Bloomberg
Georgia Principal Receives Email Threat: 'See You and the Dead Students Tomorrow'
New gallery flaunts Russia
New gallery flaunts Russia's love for US series Santa Barbara
AFP  AFP  
DAs, retailers say California needs stronger shoplifting law
Associated Press  Associated Press  
Sen. Cotton’s push to help Republicans running in 2022 could pay presidential dividends in 2024
FOX News  FOX News  
Top Trump official to plead the fifth to Capitol attack committee
The Guardian  The Guardian  
Authorities searching for parents of Michigan school shooting suspect after manslaughter charges
NBC News  NBC News  
Authorities searching for parents of accused Michigan school shooter
The Hill  The Hill  
SpaceX has started construction of a Starship launch pad in Florida
Daily Mail  Daily Mail  
New York Times reviews Wirecutter editor Erin Marquis over voicemail for gun rights group after Michigan shooting
CNBC  CNBC  
Authorities are searching for the parents of the Michigan high school shooting suspect
INSIDER  INSIDER  
What each Supreme Court justice has said about abortion
Climate Change Is Making Albatross Couples Split Up
