Remote Work Is All Gen Z Knows. But Are They Satisfied?
Kabul's collapse followed string of intel failures, defense officials say
Officials overestimated the capability and will of the Afghan security forces to fight back as the Taliban seized city after city in recent days.
POLITICO
Joe Biden's botched Afghanistan exit is a disaster at home and abroad long in the making
The debacle of the US defeat and chaotic retreat in Afghanistan is a political disaster for Joe Biden, whose failure to orchestrate an urgent and orderly exit will further rock a presidency plagued by crises and stain his legacy.
CNN
Afghanistan updates: Chaos at Kabul airport, world responds
United States troops have taken control of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, and world leaders are responding after the Taliban took control of the country.
ABC News
Why no one really knows how bad Facebook’s vaccine misinformation problem is
Some researchers say that Facebook isn’t being transparent enough about Covid-19 content on its platform.
Vox.com
America is heading back to school. Teachers are looking for thousands of missing kids.
USA TODAY
‘Short and not especially sweet’: Lindsey Graham called Biden over Trump support
The Guardian
Goals: Megan Rapinoe launches 'The Call In' book club
Associated Press
20 Years Later: Meet the Children Who Were Born After Their Fathers Died on 9/11
People
Desperate Afghan ‘Helpers’ Cling to Planes as U.S. Abandons Them at Kabul’s Airport
The Daily Beast
Delta is 'optimized for infecting humans,' but vaccines are the way out
CNET
Pfizer Gang Is Pfinished
The Atlantic
This £30 indoor wireless camera lets you keep an eye on your pet
Daily Mail
Claims that migrants are spreading COVID-19 a 'distraction,' NIH director says
The Hill
Joe Biden Approval Rating Hits Record Low Amid Afghanistan Crisis
Newsweek
The World May Never Reach Herd Immunity Against Covid-19
Bloomberg
California recall system must be reformed. It's bad for taxpayers and, some say, democracy
Biden to speak 'soon' on Afghanistan: aide
