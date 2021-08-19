News
Afghanistan's media enters the unknown under Taliban rule
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific relations
“Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations.”
POLITICO
As Harris travels to Asia, activists push her to speak out for women fleeing Taliban in Afghanistan
Kamala Harris, the first female and South Asian vice president, has been noticeably silent on concerns over women in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes power.
USA TODAY
House delays vote to advance Biden’s economic agenda as centrist Democrats derail Pelosi’s plans
Centrist Democrats have pushed Pelosi to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill before the House passes a $3.5 trillion budget resolution.
CNBC
Herschel Walker, Endorsed by Trump, Registers to Vote in Georgia For Potential Senate Bid
"He would be unstoppable, just like when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs," Trump said. "He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!"
Newsweek
'Horrifying': Giant tortoise slowly hunts down and eats baby bird
It's "the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species."
CNET
Country diary: all in a night’s work for the greater horseshoe bats
The Guardian
Analysis: Fauci's new 2022 timeline for Covid fight could be a political disaster for Biden and Democrats
CNN
Arizona monsoons blighted Trump's partially built border wall, ripping floodgates off their hinges
INSIDER
Explosive California wildfire 'knocking on the door' of Tahoe area
NBC News
Kamala Harris condemns China, deflects from Kabul
BBC News
Hochul Sworn in as N.Y.’s First Female Governor As Cuomo Resigns
Bloomberg
‘The numbers don’t lie.’ COVID-19 hits Miami’s justice system with deaths, staff shortages
Miami Herald
Biden's Afghanistan debacle has weakened America around the world
Washington Examiner
