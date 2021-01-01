News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Sports
Travel
Videos
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Popular Websites
Venus
Sephora
TeePublic
Belk
Fandango
Redbox
Eneba
Tracfone
Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing
Trending News
WAF Awards 2021: World's best new architecture revealed
The World Architecture Festival has unveiled its prestigious shortlist of the best new buildings and landscape designs from around the globe.
CNN
Hong Kong court to give first national security trial verdict
A Hong Kong court will lay down a marker on the city's future legal landscape Tuesday when it delivers its verdict in the first trial using a national security law imposed by China to stamp out dissent. One of the key elements in the verdict will determine...
AFP
5 Long Islanders, Including Brothers, Die After Wrong-Way Car Crash; Woman in Critical Condition
Four Long Island residents were in an Uber when they were struck by a car going the wrong direction
People
Planning a vacation: Employees are expected to take more PTO this year, but are businesses ready?
Employees plan to take more time off this year than in 2020, putting pressure on businesses who need to meet their client and staff needs
USA TODAY
Baby born in 2021? You may get up to $3,600 with the new child tax credit
New babies come with new expenses. The extra cash can help. Here's what to do.
CNET
Breaking News
No doubt about it: We have a pro-religious freedom Supreme Court
Washington Examiner
Koreas restore communication channels, agree to improve ties
POLITICO
Leaders of Two Koreas Exchange Letters, Agree to Rebuild Ties
Bloomberg
Texas partygoers kill gunman with bricks after he shoots two, killing one
New York Daily News
Matt Gaetz Claims Purpose of 1/6 Committee Is to Charge GOP Lawmakers for 'Process Crimes'
Newsweek
North and South Korea restore hotline after a year
BBC News
Cuban embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs
The Hill
Justice Sonia Sotomayor's mother, Celina Báez Sotomayor, dies at 94
NBC News
Mexican Workers on Border Get Vaccines to Aid Them, and the U.S. Economy
The New York Times
Former Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted and robbed
ABC News
Police identify final missing victim from Surfside condo collapse, which killed 98
Miami Herald
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
Mugshot of Joshua James Chimarusti
John Kerry on Border Carbon Tax: The U.S. Doesn't...
News
Automotive
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
Lifestyle
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use