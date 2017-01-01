Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Trending News
University of Florida Orders Professors to Stay Out of Voting Rights Case<br>
University of Florida Orders Professors to Stay Out of Voting Rights Case
The University of Florida has ordered its professors not to take part in a case challenging voting rights restrictions, saying it would put them on a collision course with the state government. The lawsuit plaintiffs want to question Gov. Ron DeSantis...
The Daily Beast
The Daily Beast  
Call logs, speech drafts among records Trump is trying to block from Jan. 6 investigators<br>
Call logs, speech drafts among records Trump is trying to block from Jan. 6 investigators
The former president's effort to suppress more than 750 pages of records is far broader than previously known, a new court filing reveals.
POLITICO
POLITICO  
School lunches, IRS agents and HBCUs: The under-the-radar proposals in Biden'>
School lunches, IRS agents and HBCUs: The under-the-radar proposals in Biden's budget plan
The $1.85T social spending plan Biden pitched this week would also expand Pell grants to DACA recipients and cut off oil leases in ANWR.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY  
TV motion blur explained (and why all the 4K TV solutions fall short)<br>
TV motion blur explained (and why all the 4K TV solutions fall short)
Unfortunately, a 120Hz refresh rate isn't going to save us. Here's everything to know about TV motion blur and four largely unsatisfying ways to fix it.
CNET
CNET  
Anti-capitalist think tank '>
Anti-capitalist think tank 'Meta' says Facebook stole its new name
"Hands off our mέta, Our Center for Postcapitalist Civilization, Mr. Zuckerberg"
Salon
Salon  
We Need to Cut a Window Into Facebook
We Need to Cut a Window Into Facebook
Breaking News
Anti-capitalist think tank
'>
Anti-capitalist think tank 'Meta' says Facebook stole its new name
Salon  Salon  
Joe Biden faces a more skeptical global audience at his first G20 as President<br><br>
Joe Biden faces a more skeptical global audience at his first G20 as President
CNN  CNN  
Letters to the Editor: Nuclear power poses unacceptable risks. It
'>
Letters to the Editor: Nuclear power poses unacceptable risks. It's not a climate change solution
LA Times  LA Times  
Call logs, speech drafts among records Trump is trying to block from Jan. 6 investigators<br><br>
Call logs, speech drafts among records Trump is trying to block from Jan. 6 investigators
POLITICO  POLITICO  
School lunches, IRS agents and HBCUs: The under-the-radar proposals in Biden
'>
School lunches, IRS agents and HBCUs: The under-the-radar proposals in Biden's budget plan
USA TODAY  USA TODAY  
India
'>
India's Modi invites pope to visit after 2017 plan collapsed
Associated Press  Associated Press  
Mega Millions Numbers for 10/29/21: Did Anyone Win the $22 Million?<br><br>
Mega Millions Numbers for 10/29/21: Did Anyone Win the $22 Million?
Newsweek  Newsweek  
Leaked Facebook Papers reveal plans to target children as young as 6<br><br>
Leaked Facebook Papers reveal plans to target children as young as 6
Daily Mail  Daily Mail  
University of Florida Orders Professors to Stay Out of Voting Rights Case<br><br>
University of Florida Orders Professors to Stay Out of Voting Rights Case
The Daily Beast  The Daily Beast  
A Philadelphia school will return the skeletal remains of a Native American man that were discovered in a classroom closet<br><br>
A Philadelphia school will return the skeletal remains of a Native American man that were discovered in a classroom closet
Firefighters threaten state senator
'>
Firefighters threaten state senator's staff over vaccine mandate while on duty