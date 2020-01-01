News
NASA's Lucy mission has launched to explore never-before-seen asteroids
Trump allies Lin Wood and Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange right-wing insults in a public feud
Lin Wood told Insider that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
Business Insider
How to watch Apple's October event live without leaving your couch
We're expecting to see new Mac computers powered by Apple silicon, as well as potentially some new AirPods.
CNET
NASA's Lucy mission blasts off to unlock mysteries of the solar system
The spacecraft will explore a group of asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit and have never been seen up close before.
National Geographic
Waffle House waitress pulled gun over food complaint, Atlanta customer claims
Police are investigating a Waffle House customer's claim that a waitress pulled a gun on him after he complained about his food order, according to reports.
FOX News
'Highway robbers': How a trip to buy farmland ended with police taking all his cash
A Vietnamese immigrant and his business partner are fighting to get back more than $100,000 seized by Oklahoma police who allege that it was drug money.
NBC News
The Taliban Is Just as Bad as It Always Was
The Atlantic
Trump’s Picks Lag Cheney, GOP Incumbents in Fundraising
Bloomberg
Joe Manchin Defeats Progressives in Battle Over Joe Biden's Climate Plan
Newsweek
Biden in 2020: 'We don't have a food shortage problem, we have a leadership problem’
Washington Examiner
Low-income voters were key to defeating Trump in 2020, new study finds
Salon
Did Daredevil Cliff Jumper Get Friends to Stage Fake Kidnapping?
The Daily Beast
Leaders pay tribute at church where British lawmaker killed
Associated Press
Manchin criticizes 'out of stater' Sanders for op ed in West Virginia
Daily Mail
British MP David Amess Was Killed in Act of Terrorism, Police Say
People
U.S. pledges to pay relatives of innocent Afghans killed in drone strike
Russia's daily Covid deaths hit 1,000 landmark
