Washington DC police preparing for rally in support of 6 January rioters
Trending News
'Might just be me and a bullhorn': Meet the unlikely organizer of the Justice for J6 rally in DC
Police said they are prepared for a Saturday rally for participants in the Capitol riot Jan. 6, but clashes with counter-protesters are possible.
USA TODAY
WASHINGTON (AP) — Revamp the tax code and important federal health care and environment programs. Spend $3.5 trillion over 10 years, but maybe a lot less.
Associated Press
Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murder After Decades of Suspicion
LOS ANGELES — Robert A. Durst, the enigmatic real estate scion who evaded criminal suspicion for half his life only to become a national sensation after damaging admissions were aired in a 2015 documentary on HBO, was convicted on Friday in the execution-style...
The New York Times
Super PAC hits Parnell on protective orders requested by wife
A group backing Jeff Bartos is airing early attack ads against Trump-endorsed Sean Parnell in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
POLITICO
Two of California Gov Gavin Newsom's children test positive for COVID
The couple have four kids - Montana, 12; Hunter, 10; Brooklyn, 8; and Dutch, 5. It was not confirmed which two came down with the virus or if Montana is vaccinated.
Daily Mail
Breaking News
France Is Mad
The Atlantic
POLITICO
Parents of Gabby Petito's boyfriend say they haven't seen him since Tuesday: police
The Hill
Poway synagogue attack: Feds say man driven by hatred of Jews pleaded guilty to all charges after deadly 2019 assault on California synagogue
CNN
The Island With an Ancient History That Explains the World
The Daily Beast
'Person of interest' in US van mystery missing for days, family says
AFP
Associated Press
Brian Laundrie, fiancé of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, has also gone missing, attorney for the family says
INSIDER
BD Wong on why he dreads when his characters wear a lab coat
CNET
India rape suspect death: Murder or suicide?
