Land mines found on Florida beach, Air Force bomb squad responds
A man carrying an 'AR-15 style' rifle was spotted near the county courthouse. That situation was also quickly diffused.
New York Daily News
Last time it involved the mob, riots and Warner Bros. Could crews strike again?
Is IATSE, the union representing Hollywood crews, ready to strike for the first time since 1945?
The LA Times
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton: 'My alibi is solid' when zebras loosed in suburban Washington
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-Washington, D.C., said Friday she has a "solid alibi" and was not responsible for setting loose a group of zebras.
USA TODAY
UN envoy: Failure to hold Libya vote could lead to conflict
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya warned Friday that failure to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24 could renew division and conflict and thwart efforts to unite the oil-rich North African nation after a decade...
Associated Press
NASA: Mars rover rocks reveal 'potentially habitable sustained environment'
The Perseverance rover's first Martian rock samples are giving scientists a scintillating peek into the watery past of an ancient lakebed.
CNET
Biden honors 9/11 victims ahead of 20th anniversary
ABC News
Congresswoman Denies Letting Zebras Loose in D.C. Suburb: 'My Alibi Is Solid'
People
2 injured in fire on NYC hospital's roof
The Hill
Since 9/11, Wall Street Has Put Money Over Marines and Profits Over Patriotism
The Daily Beast
Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China
AFP
Biden emphasizes unity, hope in 9/11 remarks
POLITICO
Two killed as tornado hits Italian island
The Taliban want to lay down the law. Far outside Kabul, rural Afghans just want to get paid
