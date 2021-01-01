News
Abbott vetoes funding for Texas legislature over Democrats' walkout
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
Congress and President Joe Biden acted with unusual swiftness this week in approving Juneteenth as a national holiday.
Associated Press
Game show history archive comes to New York museum
The National Archive of Game Show History will have scripts, set designs, props and more from iconic game shows like "Jeopardy," "Wheel of Fortune" and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."
CNN
Don’t Be a Good Samaritan Unless You Know What You’re Doing
I teach war correspondents how to respond if a colleague is tear-gassed or shot. A recent shopping expedition in Manhattan convinced me that everyone, not just the frontline reporter, needs these extreme first aid skills as well. A violent crime wave...
The Daily Beast
Trailblazing American women, like Maya Angelou and Sally Ride, to be face of US quarters starting in
Starting in 2022, notable women will be the face of U.S. quarters, including Maya Angelou, Wilma Mankiller and Sally Ride.
USA TODAY
Australia escalates wine dispute with China
China accuses Australia of an illegal trade practice, but Australia believes the motive is political.
BBC News
Breaking News
Myanmar protesters wear flowers to mark Suu Kyi's birthday
AFP
Tennessee GOP Reps Threaten to Defund Health Dept. Over 'Targeting' Kids With Vaccine Info
Newsweek
Afghanistan's air force is a rare U.S.-backed success story. It may soon fail.
The LA Times
A small win for the free exercise of religion
Washington Examiner
A second space rock hit Earth after the one that doomed the dinosaurs - a nail in the coffin of the mass extinction
Business Insider
Utah junior high school cheerleading manager with Down syndrome left out of team photo in yearbook
New York Daily News
Beto O'Rourke, Jaime Harrison back Manchin voting rights compromise
POLITICO
Shooting spree suspect thought people were after him for prior shooting: Police
ABC News
Father rages against critical race theory at Illinois school board
Daily Mail
Charges dropped for hundreds of alleged looters in New York City
NBC News
All the E3 2021 games you can play right now
CNET
