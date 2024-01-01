News
Biden in the UK, Netanyahu's fate, Westminster Dog Show: 5 things to know this weekend
Trending News
NASA is seeking proposals for a further two private astronaut missions to the International Space Station
The US space agency wants to see more commercial spaceflights for private astronauts in an attempt to make space travel more accessible.
Business Insider
Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow released on pro-democracy protest anniversary
Hong Kong democracy activist Agnes Chow described prison as "agony" on Saturday after she was released on the second anniversary of the city's huge democracy rallies, with police out in force and protests now all but banned. Two thousand officers have...
AFP
McDonalds patron spits at employee, shoots another in pick-up window fight: Police
A customer at a McDonalds has been arrested after allegedly spitting on one employee and shooting another during an argument that ensued at the pick-up window.
ABC News
Austin shooting: At least 12 patients taken to the hospital following a downtown shooting, authorities
At least 12 people were injured after a shooting in Austin, Texas, officials said.
CNN
U.K. Tells EU Don’t Be ‘Bloody Minded’ as Brexit Row Dogs G-7
(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government stepped up its attacks on the European Union, as the dispute over post-Brexit trade threatened to blow up the Group of Seven summit in England. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a series of one-to-one meetings...
Bloomberg
Breaking News
6 new FaceTime features I can't wait to try with my friends
CNET
Potential 2024 candidate Tom Cotton leading GOP charge against "woke ideology" in military
Salon
A British woman saved her twin sister's life after repeatedly punching a crocodile in the face
INSIDER
Biden to urge G7 to forge alliance against China
BBC News
China Celebrates Flag on Mars As Rover Beams Back First Selfie
Newsweek
More screen time, more takeout, less 'mom guilt': How the pandemic changed parenting
NBC News
Culture wars take the field as soccer fans boo England players for taking a knee
TODAY
China's wandering elephants on the move again
Associated Press
‘Unique problem’: Catholic bishops split over Biden’s support for abortion rights
The Guardian
The One Big Question About Trump’s DoJ Spying on Dems
The Daily Beast
Biden presses allies at summit for bolder front against rising Chinese influence
The LA Times
