Swearer in chief: Biden's foul language detailed in new report
A new report offers a look into the swear-word vocabulary employed by President Joe Biden when he gets frustrated.
Washington Examiner
The Supreme Court's Texas Abortion Case Could Give States More Power Than Ever
The U.S. Supreme Court said it will hear two separate challenges to Texas' abortion ban on Nov. 1, a decision that could have far-reaching implications for civil rights protections across the country.
Time
What we know about deadly prop gun shooting on 'Rust': Baldwin didn't know gun had live rounds
Here's everything we know about Thursday's fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film, "Rust." Baldwin didn't know about live ammo, records show.
USA TODAY
Biden pulls back curtain on spending negotiations with Democrats
President Joe Biden has pulled back the curtain on domestic agenda negotiations in s push to get Democrats to a deal.
ABC News
'Traumatized' Mom Speaks Out After Her Black Daughter, 10, Is Arrested at School Over Drawing
"I'm disheartened to know that this day will live with my daughter forever," Tamara Taylor said of the incident
People
Democrats Draw Up Billionaire-Tax Plan as Corporate Hike Fades
Bloomberg
Sexual assaults during Lyft rides have seen significant uptick, report says
New York Daily News
Search warrant issued in connection to Alec Baldwin shooting incident on set of 'Rust' in Santa Fe
INSIDER
Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before
NBC News
Dems eye slimmed-down drug price deal to advance social spending bill
POLITICO
Brian Laundrie's Remains Sent to Forensic Anthropologist; Cause of Death Expected Next Week
Newsweek
An Illinois school board member said she resigned after finding 4 dead rodents in front of her home: 'I was afraid on a day-to-day basis'
Business Insider
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick pays out $25,000 to Democrat for Republican voter fraud
CNN
