Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Harris blasts Republicans for blocking voting rights bill
Harris blasts Republicans for blocking voting rights bill
Trending News
Biden will return to Virginia campaign trail in final week<br>
Biden will return to Virginia campaign trail in final week
The president will stump for Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Oct. 26, McAuliffe's campaign said Thursday.
POLITICO
POLITICO  
Appeals court allows whistleblower lawsuit against Texas AG to move forward<br>
Appeals court allows whistleblower lawsuit against Texas AG to move forward
A Texas state appeals court on Thursday cleared the way for a whistleblower lawsuit against state Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) to proceed, The Texas Tribune reported.The Third Court of Appeals in Texas reportedly said in its decision that the Texas...
The Hill
The Hill  
House votes to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress<br>
House votes to hold former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress
Speaker Nancy Pelosi will now recommend the contempt charge to the Justice Department, who has final say on whether to prosecute Steve Bannon.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY  
DeSantis tweets '>
DeSantis tweets 'Don't Tread on Florida' flag after calling for special special session to ban jab mandates
Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted out an updated version of the Florida state flag that was trending on social media after calling for a special session to ban local coronavirus vaccine mandates.
FOX News
FOX News  
Over 2M Californians Live Near Oil Drilling Sites, State Called On to Expand Buffer Zones<br>
Over 2M Californians Live Near Oil Drilling Sites, State Called On to Expand Buffer Zones
Studies show living near oil drilling sites can cause increased risk for birth defects, cancer, respiratory problems and additional health issues.
Newsweek
Newsweek  
Breaking News
Human remains found in Florida park during Brian Laundrie search were
'>
Human remains found in Florida park during Brian Laundrie search were 'bones': police
INSIDER  INSIDER  
Migrants and Refugees Face an Invisible Trauma We Can’t Ignore<br><br>
Migrants and Refugees Face an Invisible Trauma We Can’t Ignore
Time  Time  
GOP senator seeks to block controversial proposed bank account monitoring<br><br>
GOP senator seeks to block controversial proposed bank account monitoring
ABC News  ABC News  
House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt over defiance of Jan. 6 panel
'>
House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt over defiance of Jan. 6 panel's subpoena
CNBC  CNBC  
Lego recreates the house from
'>
Lego recreates the house from 'Home Alone'
CNN  CNN  
Haiti gang leader threatened to kill hostages: video<br><br>
Haiti gang leader threatened to kill hostages: video
AFP  AFP  
House votes to refer Trump adviser Steve Bannon to DOJ for possible criminal contempt charges<br><br>
House votes to refer Trump adviser Steve Bannon to DOJ for possible criminal contempt charges
NBC News  NBC News  
House of Representatives votes to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress<br><br>
House of Representatives votes to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt of Congress
Business Insider  Business Insider  
Jerry Pinkney, award-winning illustrator, dies at 81<br><br>
Jerry Pinkney, award-winning illustrator, dies at 81
Associated Press  Associated Press  
Will Google
'>
Will Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro work with 5G? The answer is complicated
Police arrest 54-year-old woman sought in killing of four people in Michigan<br><br>
Police arrest 54-year-old woman sought in killing of four people in Michigan