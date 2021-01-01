News
Entertainment
Money
Lifestyle
Health
Sports
Travel
Videos
Shop
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Travel
About Us
About Simcast
Contact Us
Policies
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Powered by
Microsoft News
Trending News
'>
Julius Jones is granted clemency by Oklahoma's governor, halting his execution
Julius Jones' sentence will be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the governor said in an executive order issued Thursday.
CNN
SALT Analysis Finds Little Middle-Class Help in Congress’s Plans
The House and Senate’s dueling proposals to expand the state and local tax deduction would both deliver large tax cuts to the wealthy, while failing to do much for middle-income households, according to new analysis from the Urban-Brooking Tax Policy...
Bloomberg
'>
Disney character text-to-speech voices on TikTok briefly censored words like 'gay' and 'queer'
Disney rolled out several character text-to-speech voices on TikTok on Friday, and for several days, they censored "gay," "lesbian," and "queer."
INSIDER
Fired Baltimore cop and female accomplice carry out second kidnapping
Terminated Baltimore County police officer Robert Vicosa, 42, allegedly carried out a second kidnapping on Wednesday with former colleague Tia Bynum, 36
Daily Mail
'>
The 20 Tech Gifts We'd Give Our Loved Ones This Holiday Season
From the best headphones to the coolest way to get around town, here's what to gift your favorite techie this year.
Time
House Covid panel subpoenas former Trump adviser Navarro
Breaking News
'>
The 20 Tech Gifts We'd Give Our Loved Ones This Holiday Season
Time
House panel subpoenas former Trump aide Navarro
The Hill
Instructors Concerned About Teaching Controversial Topics in Class Amid State Restrictions
Newsweek
'>
Biden 'considering' US boycott of Beijing Olympics
BBC News
No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism
Associated Press
'>
Julius Jones is granted clemency by Oklahoma's governor, halting his execution
CNN
DA calls out J. Edgar Hoover as men exonerated in murder of Malcolm X
ABC News
'>
Children's 'propaganda' cartoon promoting Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan slammed on Twitter
FOX News
Pokemon Go December 2021 Community Day: Pokemon, bonuses and more
CNET
Sign-in
Sign-up
USERNAME
PASSWORD
Remember me
Forgot password
NAME
EMAIL
PASSWORD
Agree to the
Terms of Use
Categories
Entertainment
Health
Lifestyle
Money
News
Sports
Travel
Videos
SALT Analysis Finds Little Middle-Class Help in Congress’s Plans
'>
This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
This website is using cookies.
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we will assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.
Continue
Learn more
News
Money
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Videos
Sports
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use