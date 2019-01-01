Simcast logo
Dems roll toward midterms with rock-bottom brand
In one recent focus group, even those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020 weren’t exactly sure what the party stands for.
The Conservative War on Education That Failed
A full century ago, the most effective school-ban campaign in American history set the pattern: noise, fury, rancor, and fear, but not much change in what schools actually teach.
After Nordstrom robbery in California, will other retailers be next? Experts say yes.
After a series of thefts at high-end retailers, industry experts say more big box stores might be next
UN whistleblower fired for calling foul over China as Blackburn slams China’s 'malign influence' at world body
A whistleblower who warned her bosses at the U.N. Human Rights office that China was getting information on dissidents coming to speak at the world body has been fired.
EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise
BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of people trying to enter Europe without authorization has risen significantly this year to surpass migrant border crossing figures from 2019, before restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited travel,...
What are the hidden costs of solar panels?
What are the hidden costs of solar panels?
Stop malicious hyping of Peng Shuai case - China
Tricky 20-question vocabulary quiz
Strikes Sweep Labor Market as Workers Flex New Leverage
First Thing: Waukesha Christmas parade driver charged with homicide
The Conservative War on Education That Failed
Malcolm X's daughter found dead in her apartment
Rare Einstein manuscript set to fetch millions
Biden moves to replace Trump-picked USPS board members
Malcolm X's daughter found dead in Brooklyn, officials say
EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise
UN whistleblower fired for calling foul over China as Blackburn slams China’s 'malign influence' at world body
