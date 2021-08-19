Simcast logo
Future voucher scheme should help 'hardest hit'
Future voucher scheme should help 'hardest hit'
Trending News
Who Is Christina Nance? Family Demand Answers After Woman's Body Found in Police Van
A police officer discovered the 29-year-old's body in an old, unused police van outside the Huntsville Police Department's headquarters, authorities said.
Newsweek
Newsweek  
The Seven Secrets of Indra Nooyi’s Success
The former PepsiCo CEO shares details from her life and career in her book My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future.
Time
Time  
Deadlines, dire predictions drive urgency for Biden agenda: The Note
The warning signs for the Biden agenda are coming in polls and focus groups, at gas pumps and airports, and in the fighting over what to do with Democratic majorities.
ABC News
ABC News  
Feehery: Build back bipartisan
Don’t build back better. Build back bipartisan. It’s the only way to save your presidency.
The Hill
The Hill  
Trans-Alaska Pipeline faces increasing threats from floods. Is there a long-term solution?
Alyeska Pipeline Service Company began planning for an emergency after heavy flooding in 2019, but some experts worry that it may be too little, too late.
NBC News
NBC News  
Breaking News
Carbon taxes advance liberal policies without helping climate
Washington Examiner  Washington Examiner  
Beirut blast investigator forced to pause probe a second time
AFP  AFP  
You thought the oil spill was bad? In L.A., toxic waste is everywhere
The LA Times  The LA Times  
Man Accused of Stealing Tracker From Great White Shark and Terrifying Swimmers With Hoax Alerts
The Daily Beast  The Daily Beast  
Why you should mind your online manners: Talking Tech podcast
USA TODAY  USA TODAY  
Astronaut's photo shows a rare 'sprite' in Earth's atmosphere caused by lightning shooting up toward space
Business Insider  Business Insider  
Russia registers another record in daily COVID-19 deaths
Associated Press  Associated Press  
Supreme Court to hear arguments for Kentucky abortion case Tuesday
CNN  CNN  
Critics, supporters see Biden’s OCC nominee reining in fintech
Roll Call  Roll Call  
The Post-Roe Abortion Option No One Knows About
Mysterious radio signals are coming from the centre of the Milky Way<br><br>
Mysterious radio signals are coming from the centre of the Milky Way