Tencent Weighs Kids Games Ban After ‘Spiritual Opium’ Rebuke
Trending News
Biden team calls for “out-organizing” voter suppression — activists say that's insulting
Voting advocates say Biden’s shift is "a slap in the face" to the thousands of organizers who helped Democrats win
Salon
A D for NASA, a C for HUD: Senate report warns agencies unprepared for cyberattacks
Government agencies and major companies, such as Microsoft, have reported intrusions by foreign hackers in Russia and China.
NBC News
The job of shielding journalists is not finished
Congress should pass the PRESS Act, even though the revelations of investigative journalists are painful to those in power.
The Hill
Cave markings point to sophisticated Neanderthals
Red stains found in caves in Spain were created more than 60,000 years ago, researchers say.
BBC News
Breaking News
Democrats press McCarthy to resign after comment 'hard not to hit' Pelosi with gavel
ABC News
How to use the new and improved Microsoft Teams in Windows 11
CNET
Senators introduce bill to push White House on 'Havana syndrome' investigation
POLITICO
NATO, EU join criticism of Iran over merchant ship attack
Associated Press
White House asks states to aid renters as CDC can’t extend eviction moratorium
The Guardian
Editorial: Mask up again: Inching toward re-masking and stiffer vaccination mandates
New York Daily News
Sri Lanka lifts fertiliser import ban after outcry
AFP
This Las Vegas mom of 3 could be kicked out of her home at any time
CNN
Biden mask flip-flop could flush vaccine progress 'down the drain,' officials fear
Washington Examiner
Column: Is Donald Trump losing his grip on the GOP? Don't count on it
The LA Times
1 in 3 new COVID-19 cases over the past week were in 2 states - Texas and Florida, White House official says
Business Insider
UK's first transgender parents weren't allowed to see their daughter
Lindsey Graham Was on Boat With Joe Manchin and Six Other Senators Before COVID Diagnosis
