Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Trending News
Father Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Himself, Kids Left Waiting Alone in Car: Police<br>
Father Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Himself, Kids Left Waiting Alone in Car: Police
"Anyway, I just did something crazy, man. I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head," he said in a video before allegedly killing his former wife.
Newsweek
Newsweek  
Vicente Fernandez, a '>
Vicente Fernandez, a 'Sinatra' to Mexican fans, dies at 81
Mexico is in mourning: The revered "king of ranchera music," Vicente Fernandez -- who won a dozen Grammys and Latin Grammys during his career -- died Sunday at 81. Fans flocked Sunday to the hospital where Fernandez died.
AFP
AFP  
Biden dismisses criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal, repeats lie about war<br>
Biden dismisses criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal, repeats lie about war
President Joe Biden dismissed criticism of his withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying in an interview released Sunday that “no one's come up with a way to indicate to me” how to withdraw “without anybody getting hurt.”
FOX News
FOX News  
How California plans to copy Texas abortion tactics for gun control<br>
How California plans to copy Texas abortion tactics for gun control
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to let Californians sue some firearm manufacturers and sellers.
Vox.com
Vox.com  
Kentucky suffered the ‘deadliest tornado event’ in state’s history, governor says: ‘I’ve got towns that are gone’<br>
Kentucky suffered the ‘deadliest tornado event’ in state’s history, governor says: ‘I’ve got towns that are gone’
“The massive, widespread damage makes rescue efforts a challenge,” Andy Beshear said. “If we haven’t found someone by now, it’s a really great concern.”
New York Daily News
New York Daily News  
Kentucky requests
Kentucky requests 'major disaster' declaration amid tornado wreckage
Breaking News
How to help tornado victims in South and Midwest<br><br>
How to help tornado victims in South and Midwest
ABC News  ABC News  
Vicente Fernandez, a
'>
Vicente Fernandez, a 'Sinatra' to Mexican fans, dies at 81
AFP  AFP  
Britain will speed up its booster rollout, targeting all adults by the end of the year.<br><br>
Britain will speed up its booster rollout, targeting all adults by the end of the year.
The New York Times  The New York Times  
Father Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Himself, Kids Left Waiting Alone in Car: Police<br><br>
Father Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Himself, Kids Left Waiting Alone in Car: Police
Newsweek  Newsweek  
Biden dismisses criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal, repeats lie about war<br><br>
Biden dismisses criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal, repeats lie about war
FOX News  FOX News  
Planning questions emerge at tornado-destroyed candle plant<br><br>
Planning questions emerge at tornado-destroyed candle plant
Associated Press  Associated Press  
Gavin Newsom announces plan to enact gun control measure inspired by Texas abortion law<br><br>
Gavin Newsom announces plan to enact gun control measure inspired by Texas abortion law
Salon  Salon  
Mountain lion kittens are rescued from under picnic table in LA<br><br>
Mountain lion kittens are rescued from under picnic table in LA
Daily Mail  Daily Mail  
France resists US challenge to its values<br><br>
France resists US challenge to its values
BBC News  BBC News  
Rescuers search for survivors as death toll climbs after tornadoes ripped through 5 states<br><br>
Rescuers search for survivors as death toll climbs after tornadoes ripped through 5 states
NFTs explained: Why people are spending millions of dollars on JPEGs<br><br>
NFTs explained: Why people are spending millions of dollars on JPEGs
This website is using cookies.
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we will assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.
     Learn more