Trending News
Father Kills Ex-Girlfriend, Ex-Wife and Himself, Kids Left Waiting Alone in Car: Police
"Anyway, I just did something crazy, man. I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head," he said in a video before allegedly killing his former wife.
Newsweek
Vicente Fernandez, a 'Sinatra' to Mexican fans, dies at 81
Mexico is in mourning: The revered "king of ranchera music," Vicente Fernandez -- who won a dozen Grammys and Latin Grammys during his career -- died Sunday at 81. Fans flocked Sunday to the hospital where Fernandez died.
AFP
Biden dismisses criticism of Afghanistan withdrawal, repeats lie about war
President Joe Biden dismissed criticism of his withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying in an interview released Sunday that “no one's come up with a way to indicate to me” how to withdraw “without anybody getting hurt.”
FOX News
How California plans to copy Texas abortion tactics for gun control
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to let Californians sue some firearm manufacturers and sellers.
Vox.com
Kentucky suffered the ‘deadliest tornado event’ in state’s history, governor says: ‘I’ve got towns that are gone’
“The massive, widespread damage makes rescue efforts a challenge,” Andy Beshear said. “If we haven’t found someone by now, it’s a really great concern.”
New York Daily News
Kentucky requests 'major disaster' declaration amid tornado wreckage
Breaking News
How to help tornado victims in South and Midwest
ABC News
Britain will speed up its booster rollout, targeting all adults by the end of the year.
The New York Times
Planning questions emerge at tornado-destroyed candle plant
Associated Press
Gavin Newsom announces plan to enact gun control measure inspired by Texas abortion law
Salon
Mountain lion kittens are rescued from under picnic table in LA
Daily Mail
France resists US challenge to its values
BBC News
Rescuers search for survivors as death toll climbs after tornadoes ripped through 5 states
NFTs explained: Why people are spending millions of dollars on JPEGs
