Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Trending News
Venezuela'>
Venezuela's Maduro lashes out at EU vote monitors
President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday assailed EU observers of Venezuelan local elections and denied their assertion that last week's voting was marred by irregularities. The government of Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by much of the international...
AFP
AFP  
Canada, Australia report cases of omicron; Fauci says new variant might '>
Canada, Australia report cases of omicron; Fauci says new variant might 'evade immune protection': COVID-19 updates
The omicron mutation of the coronavirus "strongly suggests" it is easily transmitted and might elude immunity protections. Latest COVID news.
USA TODAY
USA TODAY  
NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after police say an Asian woman was attacked with a large rock<br>
NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after police say an Asian woman was attacked with a large rock
The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an attack on an Asian woman in Queens on Friday that left her in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson said.
CNN
CNN  
A Virginia Home Depot employee died after getting trapped under a forklift at work, police say<br>
A Virginia Home Depot employee died after getting trapped under a forklift at work, police say
Fairfax County Police said Paul Gato, 43, was unloading materials from a delivery truck when the forklift fell and trapped him.
INSIDER
INSIDER  
Local news organizations could receive $1.7 billion as part of the Build Back Better Act<br>
Local news organizations could receive $1.7 billion as part of the Build Back Better Act
With declines in print ad revenue that have led to shakiness within the journalism industry, the tax credit could be a boom to many publications.
Business Insider
Business Insider  
Mike Lindell Accuses
Mike Lindell Accuses 'Attack Media' of 'Making a Mockery' of Proposed Election Lawsuit
Breaking News
Law Roach mourns three-year-old nephew who died in tragedy in Chicago<br><br>
Law Roach mourns three-year-old nephew who died in tragedy in Chicago
Daily Mail  Daily Mail  
Venezuela
'>
Venezuela's Maduro lashes out at EU vote monitors
AFP  AFP  
London headmaster resigns amid complaints after introducing Critical Race Theory in curriculum: report<br><br>
London headmaster resigns amid complaints after introducing Critical Race Theory in curriculum: report
FOX News  FOX News  
"What happened on Jan. 6, Senator?" Dr. Fauci blasts Ted Cruz for threatening to put him in jail<br><br>
"What happened on Jan. 6, Senator?" Dr. Fauci blasts Ted Cruz for threatening to put him in jail
Salon  Salon  
Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie<br><br>
Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie
The Guardian  The Guardian  
Disney Plus: Every TV show and movie coming in December 2021<br><br>
Disney Plus: Every TV show and movie coming in December 2021
CNET  CNET  
Fauci hit by Cruz missile in war of words over
'>
Fauci hit by Cruz missile in war of words over 'science'
Washington Examiner  Washington Examiner  
Carrie Meek, pioneering Black former congresswoman, dies at 95<br><br>
Carrie Meek, pioneering Black former congresswoman, dies at 95
POLITICO  POLITICO  
Fox News Host Confronts GOP Senator: ‘Why Are You Against’ Raising Debt Limit?<br><br>
Fox News Host Confronts GOP Senator: ‘Why Are You Against’ Raising Debt Limit?
The Daily Beast  The Daily Beast  
Ghislaine Maxwell
'>
Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial to begin
Carrie Meek, former Florida congresswoman, dies at 95<br><br>
Carrie Meek, former Florida congresswoman, dies at 95
This website is using cookies.
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we will assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.
     Learn more