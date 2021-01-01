News
Venezuela's Maduro lashes out at EU vote monitors
President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday assailed EU observers of Venezuelan local elections and denied their assertion that last week's voting was marred by irregularities. The government of Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by much of the international...
AFP
Canada, Australia report cases of omicron; Fauci says new variant might 'evade immune protection': COVID-19 updates
The omicron mutation of the coronavirus "strongly suggests" it is easily transmitted and might elude immunity protections. Latest COVID news.
USA TODAY
NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after police say an Asian woman was attacked with a large rock
The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an attack on an Asian woman in Queens on Friday that left her in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson said.
CNN
A Virginia Home Depot employee died after getting trapped under a forklift at work, police say
Fairfax County Police said Paul Gato, 43, was unloading materials from a delivery truck when the forklift fell and trapped him.
INSIDER
Local news organizations could receive $1.7 billion as part of the Build Back Better Act
With declines in print ad revenue that have led to shakiness within the journalism industry, the tax credit could be a boom to many publications.
Business Insider
Mike Lindell Accuses 'Attack Media' of 'Making a Mockery' of Proposed Election Lawsuit
Law Roach mourns three-year-old nephew who died in tragedy in Chicago
Daily Mail
London headmaster resigns amid complaints after introducing Critical Race Theory in curriculum: report
FOX News
"What happened on Jan. 6, Senator?" Dr. Fauci blasts Ted Cruz for threatening to put him in jail
Salon
Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie
The Guardian
Disney Plus: Every TV show and movie coming in December 2021
CNET
Fauci hit by Cruz missile in war of words over 'science'
Washington Examiner
Carrie Meek, pioneering Black former congresswoman, dies at 95
POLITICO
Fox News Host Confronts GOP Senator: ‘Why Are You Against’ Raising Debt Limit?
The Daily Beast
Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial to begin
Carrie Meek, former Florida congresswoman, dies at 95
