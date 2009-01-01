Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Trending News
So your employer is monitoring you. What you should know<br>
So your employer is monitoring you. What you should know
The number of companies using 'bossware' has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Here's how to find out if your company is monitoring you.
LA Times
LA Times  
Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres'>
Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show
NEW YORK (AP) — It was the Meghan hour Thursday on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, as the Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she'll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself. “I...
Associated Press
Associated Press  
MEGHAN MCCAIN: Biden must do more to combat the opioid crisis<br>
MEGHAN MCCAIN: Biden must do more to combat the opioid crisis
MCCAIN: The opioid crisis is an American tragedy that has now reached such levels that we should be treating it with the same level of intensity and focus that we have the Covid crisis.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail  
Biden to pardon turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly ahead of Thanksgiving<br>
Biden to pardon turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly ahead of Thanksgiving
President Joe Biden on Friday will pardon his first turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, continuing a long and unlikely presidential tradition.
ABC News
ABC News  
Against Florida Law, Disney Cruise Line to Require Guests 5 and Older to Be Fully Vaxxed<br>
Against Florida Law, Disney Cruise Line to Require Guests 5 and Older to Be Fully Vaxxed
"As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority," the company said in the announcement.
Newsweek
Newsweek  
Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres
Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show
Breaking News
MEGHAN MCCAIN: Biden must do more to combat the opioid crisis<br><br>
MEGHAN MCCAIN: Biden must do more to combat the opioid crisis
Daily Mail  Daily Mail  
Oklahoma Governor Spares Julius Jones from Death Penalty Hours Before His Execution — but Keeps Him in Prison for Life<br><br>
Oklahoma Governor Spares Julius Jones from Death Penalty Hours Before His Execution — but Keeps Him in Prison for Life
Law & Crime  Law & Crime  
House Covid panel subpoenas former Trump adviser Navarro<br><br>
House Covid panel subpoenas former Trump adviser Navarro
POLITICO  POLITICO  
Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada<br><br>
Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada
AFP  AFP  
Instagram faces investigation over its impact on teens<br><br>
Instagram faces investigation over its impact on teens
CNET  CNET  
Fact check: Digital artwork from 2009 doesn
'>
Fact check: Digital artwork from 2009 doesn't show the northern lights
USA TODAY  USA TODAY  
GOP Tennessee governor invites New York and LA cops who refuse to get vaccinated to join the state
'>
GOP Tennessee governor invites New York and LA cops who refuse to get vaccinated to join the state's highway patrol
INSIDER  INSIDER  
Biden to pardon turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly ahead of Thanksgiving<br><br>
Biden to pardon turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly ahead of Thanksgiving
ABC News  ABC News  
Oklahoma will not execute Julius Jones, but the outcome should still trouble you<br><br>
Oklahoma will not execute Julius Jones, but the outcome should still trouble you
Vox.com  Vox.com  
Exonerated man in Malcolm X murder declares innocence in court as the truth finally comes out<br><br>
Exonerated man in Malcolm X murder declares innocence in court as the truth finally comes out
Against Florida Law, Disney Cruise Line to Require Guests 5 and Older to Be Fully Vaxxed<br><br>
Against Florida Law, Disney Cruise Line to Require Guests 5 and Older to Be Fully Vaxxed
This website is using cookies.
We use them to give you the best experience. If you continue using our website, we will assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on this website.
     Learn more