So your employer is monitoring you. What you should know
The number of companies using 'bossware' has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Here's how to find out if your company is monitoring you.
LA Times
Duchess of Sussex gets goofy on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show
NEW YORK (AP) — It was the Meghan hour Thursday on the talk show of her friend, Ellen DeGeneres, as the Duchess of Sussex helped welcome a special guest, hit the studio lot to prank vendors and said she'll be cooking Thanksgiving dinner herself. “I...
Associated Press
MEGHAN MCCAIN: Biden must do more to combat the opioid crisis
MCCAIN: The opioid crisis is an American tragedy that has now reached such levels that we should be treating it with the same level of intensity and focus that we have the Covid crisis.
Daily Mail
Biden to pardon turkeys Peanut Butter and Jelly ahead of Thanksgiving
President Joe Biden on Friday will pardon his first turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving, continuing a long and unlikely presidential tradition.
ABC News
Against Florida Law, Disney Cruise Line to Require Guests 5 and Older to Be Fully Vaxxed
"As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests, Cast Members and Crew Members is a top priority," the company said in the announcement.
Newsweek
Oklahoma Governor Spares Julius Jones from Death Penalty Hours Before His Execution — but Keeps Him in Prison for Life
Law & Crime
House Covid panel subpoenas former Trump adviser Navarro
POLITICO
Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada
AFP
Instagram faces investigation over its impact on teens
CNET
Fact check: Digital artwork from 2009 doesn't show the northern lights
USA TODAY
GOP Tennessee governor invites New York and LA cops who refuse to get vaccinated to join the state's highway patrol
INSIDER
Oklahoma will not execute Julius Jones, but the outcome should still trouble you
Vox.com
Exonerated man in Malcolm X murder declares innocence in court as the truth finally comes out
Against Florida Law, Disney Cruise Line to Require Guests 5 and Older to Be Fully Vaxxed
