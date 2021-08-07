News
Booking.com
Steven Wiggins Sentenced to Die for Murdering Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker
Lawyers are rushing to file child sexual abuse lawsuits before New York's statute of limitations goes back into effect
New York's Child Victims Act provided a "look back window" allowing survivors to file claims, no matter how long ago alleged abuse took place.
INSIDER
Pentagon scrambles to evacuate Americans from US Embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban advances
A Pentagon spokesman described the mission of the infantry battalions as temporary and narrow. Security conditions in Kabul have deteriorated rapidly.
USA TODAY
Rebecca Enonchong detained in Cameroon
Rebecca Enonchong, a Cameroonian tech entrepreneur, has been arrested and brought before a court in Douala, in Cameroon's Littoral Region, according to her lawyer and another close associate.
CNN
Astronauts on the space station held their own Olympics, complete with synchronized air swimming - watch the videos
The "Space Olympics" videos show how creative astronauts get without gravity. Watch for dances, flips, and wall crawls.
Business Insider
Fires charring U.S. West range set up ranchers for hardship
New York Daily News
Marine veteran says police know Lori Lightfoot 'doesn't honor and respect their sacrifice'
Washington Examiner
Jamie Spears, Britney's dad, reportedly agrees to step down as conservator
CNET
Victim Injured in Machete Attack Outside Courthouse, Incident Caught on Camera
Newsweek
U.S. to Deploy Thousands of Troops Back to Afghanistan for Evacuation
U.S. News & World Report
Inside a San Antonio Hospital, Children Battle for Breath
The New York Times
Multiple people killed in shooting in UK
ABC News
How the World’s Most Feared ‘Franchise’ Can Threaten to Kill a National TV Star
The Daily Beast
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis softens school board threats. It will be on them to cut their own pay
Miami Herald
'Swim' star Joey Lawrence says upcoming film is an 'escapism' from real life
FOX News
Britney Spears's father agrees to step down as her conservator
The Hill
Colorado voting officials feud over alleged security breach
Editorial: Two years after Costco shooting, a cop may be held accountable
