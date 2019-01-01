News
Black Caucus Chair arrested during protest in Capitol complex
Capitol police arrested Rep. Joyce Beatty as she led a demonstration to advocate for voting rights
Beatty, who serves as chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, urged lawmakers to pass legislation to expand voting rights.
Business Insider
Mo. Cop Gets 4 Years in Prison for Assaulting Black Colleague Who Was Undercover at Protests
Randy Hays, 34, pleaded guilty in 2019 of using unreasonable and excessive force against fellow officer Luther Hall, who is Black
People
Vaccines for kids under 12 expected midwinter, FDA official says
After emergency use authorization, the agency hopes to move quickly to full approval.
NBC News
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger calls for firing of Fulton County election officials
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday called for the firing of two Fulton County election officials, citing "continued failures."
USA TODAY
How US withdrawal from Afghanistan will undermine Russia's efforts to dominate Eurasia
An upside to a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan takes the form of destabilizing Russia’s southern flank.
The Hill
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer hasn’t decided when to retire
New York Daily News
Vivek Murthy, US Surgeon General, warns of dangers of misinformation amid misleading vaccine claims
CNN
Democratic Rep. Beatty arrested while calling for Senate action on voting rights
Yahoo! News
Trump opines on coup while rejecting fears about his actions
Associated Press
Maryland man charged in fatal shooting of midshipman's mother
Washington Examiner
Biden Administration's Admission They're Flagging Content to Facebook Sparks Furor
Newsweek
Democratic congresswoman arrested during voting rights protest at Capitol
The Guardian
Hong Kong protest documentary gets late Cannes slot
AFP
‘A Serious, Violent Incident.’ Promotion of an ‘Anti-Trans’ Paperback Stirs Criticism of Amazon, American Booksellers Association
Time
As Appalachian hospitals disappear, rural Americans grapple with limited care
National Geographic
Son who reported parents missing charged with killing, dismembering father
ABC News
