Search Internet

GOP Reps. Greene, Gosar try to distance from 'Anglo-Saxon' traditions document
Trending News
NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity: What you need to know before historic first flight
On Monday, NASA engineers will attempt the first flight on Mars, and it could change space exploration forever.
CNET
GOP believes Democrats handing them winning 2022 campaign
Republicans are riding high about their prospects for retaking both chambers of Congress in the upcoming midterms, thanks to the abundant campaign fodder they believe Democrats and the Biden administration have handed them in recent weeks.
The Hill
Cape Town fire: 'Out of control' fire breaks out in Table Mountain National Park
An "out of control" fire has broken out in Cape Town's Table Mountain National Park on Sunday, according to South African officials, prompting the evacuation of hikers from the city's most famous landmark.
CNN
3 Dead After Apparent 'Domestic Situation' in Austin, Suspect Identified as Former Detective
The Austin Police Department identified the suspect as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective
People
Three dead, two injured in overnight shooting at Wisconsin bar
At least three people were killed overnight Sunday in Kenosha, Wis., at a bar popular with local college students, according to police.
New York Daily News
Merkel’s Succession at a Turning Point as Soeder Lands in Berlin
Bavarian State Premier Markus Soeder flew into Berlin on Sunday night with support piling up for his bid to lead Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc into September’s election.
Bloomberg
Breaking News
Aleksei Navalny’s Health in Prison Is Dire, His Doctors Say
The New York Times
Half of U.S. adults now have received at least 1 Covid shot
POLITICO
Two National Guard members injured in Minneapolis shooting
Washington Examiner
Meena Harris discusses her book and the "A" word — ambition — at a Festival of Books panel
The LA Times
Russia expels Czech diplomats over explosion row
BBC News
3 dead in Texas shooting, suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous: Police
ABC News
Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend
USA TODAY
Canadian govt to send support to virus-hit province
AFP
Three people dead in ‘active shooting incident’ in Austin, Texas
The Guardian
Half of U.S. adults have received at least one Covid shot in milestone for vaccination campaign
CNBC
Marjorie Taylor Greene Introducing Resolution to Expel Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress
Newsweek
