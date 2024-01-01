Simcast logo
Powered by Microsoft News
Trending News
Biden refusal of executive privilege claim ignites new firestorm with Trump<br>
Biden refusal of executive privilege claim ignites new firestorm with Trump
Joe Biden and Donald Trump are locked in an extraordinary and escalating clash that has profound political consequences now and into 2024.
CNN
CNN  
Organizers take first step to unionize at Amazon New York warehouse<br>
Organizers take first step to unionize at Amazon New York warehouse
Amazon warehouse workers in New York said Monday they had filed to create a union, hoping to be the first such body recognized by the e-commerce giant six months after a similar attempt failed elsewhere. The fresh push came after a US labor official in...
AFP
AFP  
Princess Mako'>
Princess Mako's Wedding to Commoner Kei Komuro Puts a Spotlight on the Japanese Monarchy's Succession Problem
The princess becomes the latest to lose her royal status, shrinking the potential pool of heirs
Time
Time  
2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at mall in Boise<br>
2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at mall in Boise
Two people were killed and four others, including a Boise police officer, were injured in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, police said.
ABC News
ABC News  
Ex-Georgetown tennis coach pleads guilty in college admissions case<br>
Ex-Georgetown tennis coach pleads guilty in college admissions case
Gordon Ernst took bribes to help get students into the Washington, D.C., school. A plea deal calls for between one and four years in prison.
NBC News
NBC News  
Get politics out of the CDC
Get politics out of the CDC
Breaking News
Miami private school reverses rule pupils need quarantine for 30 days<br><br>
Miami private school reverses rule pupils need quarantine for 30 days
Daily Mail  Daily Mail  
Deadline for Prince Andrew to testify in accuser
'>
Deadline for Prince Andrew to testify in accuser's lawsuit set by judge
The Hill  The Hill  

'>
'Don’t think I’ll ever step foot in that mall again': 2 dead in Boise, Idaho, shooting; suspect arrested
USA TODAY  USA TODAY  
Stars stunned by
'>
Stars stunned by 'mismanaged set' in fatal prop-gun shooting
Associated Press  Associated Press  
Pence appearance in Virginia not tied to Youngkin, campaign insists<br><br>
Pence appearance in Virginia not tied to Youngkin, campaign insists
FOX News  FOX News  
Ron DeSantis offers $5,000 bonus to out-of-state police who relocate to Florida<br><br>
Ron DeSantis offers $5,000 bonus to out-of-state police who relocate to Florida
New York Daily News  New York Daily News  
2 Dead, 5 Others Injured in Shooting at Idaho Shopping Mall:
'>
2 Dead, 5 Others Injured in Shooting at Idaho Shopping Mall: 'Traumatic Experience for Our Community'
People  People  
Hiker lost on US mountain ignored calls from rescuers because he didn’t recognise the number<br><br>
Hiker lost on US mountain ignored calls from rescuers because he didn’t recognise the number
The Guardian  The Guardian  
Princess Mako
'>
Princess Mako's Wedding to Commoner Kei Komuro Puts a Spotlight on the Japanese Monarchy's Succession Problem
Time  Time  
Organizers take first step to unionize at Amazon New York warehouse<br><br>
Organizers take first step to unionize at Amazon New York warehouse
2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at mall in Boise<br><br>
2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at mall in Boise