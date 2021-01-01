News
Broadway's 9/11 musical "Come From Away" lands on TV, offering kindness & laughter in dark times
Trending News
2 injured in fire on NYC hospital's roof
At least two people have been injured in a large fire that erupted from the roof of a New York City hospital Friday evening, with authorities still investigating the cause.
The Hill
Two killed as tornado hits Italian island
Nine others were injured as the whirlwind overturned cars on the Mediterranean island of Pantelleria.
BBC News
UN envoy: Failure to hold Libya vote could lead to conflict
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Libya warned Friday that failure to hold presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24 could renew division and conflict and thwart efforts to unite the oil-rich North African nation after a decade...
Associated Press
Sept. 11, 2021: A victim's family reflects on justice delayed
It would dishonor our brother and all the others lost and injured to stop fighting for the knowledge of what happened to them.
NBC News
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton: 'My alibi is solid' when zebras loosed in suburban Washington
Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-Washington, D.C., said Friday she has a "solid alibi" and was not responsible for setting loose a group of zebras.
USA TODAY
Breaking News
Former airline ticket agent recalls helping 9/11 hijackers board flight that hit Pentagon, fights guilt
FOX News
Congresswoman Denies Letting Zebras Loose in D.C. Suburb: 'My Alibi Is Solid'
People
Sister of NYC firefighter who died on 9/11 calls for 'resolution' in Gitmo trial 20 years later
Washington Examiner
NYC comptroller DEFIES Bill de Blasio's order to return to the office
Daily Mail
Biden honors 9/11 victims ahead of 20th anniversary
ABC News
NASA: Mars rover rocks reveal 'potentially habitable sustained environment'
CNET
Land mines found on Florida beach, Air Force bomb squad responds
New York Daily News
Startup Wants To Build Tiny Homes for Homeless With Touchscreens for Health Care
