Trending News
Doorbell video appears to show arrest of Waukesha parade suspect
The suspect accused of mowing down a crowd of holiday revelers in Wisconsin was captured in a doorbell camera before his arrest pleading for help and telling a
NBC News
UN nuclear watchdog chief presses for more access in Iran
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The head of the United Nations' atomic watchdog met Tuesday with Iranian officials to press for greater access in the Islamic Republic on the eve of diplomatic talks restarting over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers....
Associated Press
14 people steal about $120,000 worth of Louis Vuitton merchandise from Chicago store
A group of over a dozen people stormed a Louis Vuitton store in Chicago and stole about $120,000 worth of merchandise. They escaped in three cars.
USA TODAY
AO World warns of product shortages this Christmas
The online electricals retailer says lorry driver shortages and increased costs will hit profits.
BBC News
The Bidens Celebrate an Early Thanksgiving with Military Families in North Carolina
The president and first lady celebrated "Friendsgiving" with troops and their loved ones at Fort Bragg before heading to Nantucket for the Biden family holiday
People
Stoneman High School massacre families to get '$127.5MILLION payout'
'Understand the facts before you make a statement': Kyle Rittenhouse tells Biden to go back and watch his trial before 'defaming' his character
Business Insider
China's foreign ministry says Peng Shuai case should not be politicized
CNN
Dave Chappelle Is Back to Making Transphobic Jokes at Madison Square Garden Event
The Daily Beast
Psaki attacks DeSantis over Disney ending its vaccine mandate
FOX News
U.S. Avoids Lockdowns; Germany Can’t Rule Them Out: Virus Update
Bloomberg
Hundreds of Students Protest School's Handling of Sexual Assault Allegation, 4 Arrested
Newsweek
Israel, Jordan, UAE sign pivotal deal to swap solar energy, desalinated water
The Hill
Twitter users discover what their names mean in Urban Dictionary
Doorbell video appears to show arrest of Waukesha parade suspect
