Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Preliminary work to remove an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee got underway Monday in Richmond. A crew was erecting scaffolding around the pedestal Monday afternoon, one of the...
Norwegian Cruise Line Ship Reports at Least 17 COVID Cases — Including 'Probable' Omicron Variant
The Louisiana Department of Health initially reported 10 cases on board Saturday, but that number has since grown
Omicron live updates: Minnesota man who became one of the 1st cases in US speaks out
As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 788,000 Americans.
Leaked memo: Ex-D.C. guardsman says Michael Flynn’s brother lied about Jan. 6
Former Guard official accuses Gen. Charles Flynn of “outright perjury” in cover-up of military's riot response
Ilhan Omar just put Nancy Pelosi on the clock over Lauren Boebert
The House only has four days left in session this year. And Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar said Sunday she expects Speaker Nancy Pelosi to use at least some of that time to sanction Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for suggesting that she...
The Winter of Complicated Vaccination Statuses
Russia Reveals New Details, Expectations for Biden-Putin Call
Leaked memo: Ex-D.C. guardsman says Michael Flynn’s brother lied about Jan. 6
Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal
From cinema ban to film festival: Saudi rolls out red carpet
The solar system may be shaped like a CROISSANT, study claims
U.S. and Europe ready 'significant and severe' sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine
Omicron live updates: Minnesota man who became one of the 1st cases in US speaks out
Vermont lieutenant governor seeks to become state's first woman in Congress
Michigan school officials had authority to search Oxford shooting suspect's locker, backpack, but didn't: prosecutor
