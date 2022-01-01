Simcast logo
Urgency pervades COP26 climate change summit as US grapples with environmental justice
Climate change affects housing, health care, food, water - and the US is a microcosm of the environmental justice inequalities, a COP26 attendee says.
USA TODAY
Chicago launches $31million basic income program
The program, part of Lightfoot's $16.7 billion proposed budget for 2022, was approved by the city's council on Wednesday. The pilot will give monthly payments of $500 to 5,000 Chicago families.
Daily Mail
UN calls on dinosaur to rally against use of fossil fuels in fight against climate change
Ahead of the United Nations’ climate change summit, the world governing body summoned a dinosaur to discuss the dangers of burning fossil fuels that adversely impact the Earth and its climate.
New York Daily News
"Squid Game": Why you shouldn’t be too hard on translators
The rise in foreign-language entertainment also showcases the complex work of international translators
Salon
Bali 'suitcase murder' accomplice released early
Heather Mack had been in jail for helping to kill her mother and stuffing her body into a suitcase.
BBC News
Andrew Cuomo Is Charged in Sexual Misconduct Complaint
Breaking News
Former lawmakers sign brief countering Trump
Former lawmakers sign brief countering Trump's claims of executive privilege in Jan. 6 investigation
Bali 'suitcase murder' accomplice released early
Joe Biden, 2nd Catholic president, to meet Pope Francis amid US bishops
Joe Biden, 2nd Catholic president, to meet Pope Francis amid US bishops' criticism
Hundreds of flights cancelled as China tackles Covid outbreak
American woman who assisted Bali
American woman who assisted Bali 'suitcase' murder released from jail
EXPLAINER: What
EXPLAINER: What's so big about the G20 besides economies?
Inmate Convulses and Vomits in First Oklahoma Execution in Six Years
'Rust' armorer has 'no idea' where live rounds came from, attorney says
"Squid Game": Why you shouldn’t be too hard on translators
50 Million IPhones Bring Apple Back to Second Among Phone Makers
Chicago launches $31million basic income program